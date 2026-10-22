George W. Bush's GOP Brother Crosses Party Lines to Vote for James Talarico Over Ken Paxton: 'Character Matters More Than Party'

Neil’s praise for the Democratic candidate’s character stood in contrast to his critical remarks about President Donald Trump.

"I believe Donald Trump and those who have enabled him have done enormous damage to the Republican Party," he said. "I worry about a political culture in which loyalty to an individual takes precedence over loyalty to principle, and where those who hold power begin to believe they are no longer accountable."

Neil also said he admired Talarico’s “integrity, civility, humility, and a willingness to listen to those with whom he disagrees.”

“My impression is that he is a principled, pragmatic leader who understands that public office is a responsibility to serve, not an entitlement to power,” Neil added.