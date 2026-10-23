Ilhan Omar Claims She Needs to Move Over 'Death Threats' After Home Address Became Public Amid Fraud Investigation

"Obviously, I can’t continue to live there," she said. "So we have to figure out where to move to because our address has been public, and with the death threats that I deal with, it’s no longer going to be feasible to be in that house and have my kids visiting off and on, having people track them."

Omar shares three children with ex-husband, Ahmed Abdisalan Hirsi: Isra, Adnan, and Ilwad. Her youngest child is still a minor.

Reflecting on the morning of the raid, the congresswoman, 44, explained that she initially thought there had been a "fire" because she didn't know why else someone would be pounding on her door so early.

"You don’t show up to somebody’s house that early in the morning unless you’re trying to freak them out," she added. "And you know it obviously did freak all of us out."

"It sounded like an urgent evacuation sort-of situation," Omar continued. "So it took us a while to figure out what was actually happening."