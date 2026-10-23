Ilhan Omar Claims She Needs to Move Over 'Death Threats' After Home Address Became Public Amid Fraud Investigation
Oct. 23 2026, Published 3:49 p.m. ET
U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar claimed that she's been the victim of "death threats" since her Washington, D.C., home was raided by federal agents amid an investigation into her naturalization, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Wednesday, October 21, during a sit-down with MS Now's Chris Hayes, Omar said she felt the need to move in order to keep her family safe.
'I Can't Continue to Live There'
"Obviously, I can’t continue to live there," she said. "So we have to figure out where to move to because our address has been public, and with the death threats that I deal with, it’s no longer going to be feasible to be in that house and have my kids visiting off and on, having people track them."
Omar shares three children with ex-husband, Ahmed Abdisalan Hirsi: Isra, Adnan, and Ilwad. Her youngest child is still a minor.
Reflecting on the morning of the raid, the congresswoman, 44, explained that she initially thought there had been a "fire" because she didn't know why else someone would be pounding on her door so early.
"You don’t show up to somebody’s house that early in the morning unless you’re trying to freak them out," she added. "And you know it obviously did freak all of us out."
"It sounded like an urgent evacuation sort-of situation," Omar continued. "So it took us a while to figure out what was actually happening."
Ilhan Omar Claims She Was Asked to Waive Her Rights
Once they opened the door, Omar claimed that agents attempted to get her to sign a document that would have waived her rights to U.S. Constitution protections.
"That was obnoxious," she said. "I couldn’t understand why they would think that I would sign such a thing."
By the time the search was complete, she said they left with "17 items," including "old phones" and "notebooks."
"Such a bizarre, bizarre thing," she said.
Ilhan Omar Turns to Her Faith
However, Omar admitted that she's able to turn to her faith in times of struggle.
"We believe that God doesn’t give you more than you can handle," Omar continued. "I think I’m designed uniquely by God to withstand all of this."
"If I continue to stand up to bullies and people who are carrying out ungodly corruption, I’m going to be okay," she concluded.
Ilhan Omar Calls Investigation 'Abuse of Power'
Following the raid, Omar's office released a statement calling it an "outrageous abuse of power and an unprecedented escalation in the weaponization of federal law enforcement to target political enemies."
Omar, who has long been an outspoken opponent of President Donald Trump and his administration, is the subject of a probe into her immigration status on suspicions of fraud. Federal agents are looking into whether Omar or her father potentially lied about her age at the time of her naturalization in the United States.
"For a decade, Donald Trump has relentlessly targeted Congresswoman Ilhan Omar with inflammatory rhetoric, repeatedly putting a target on her back," the October 12 statement read. "Now, those attacks have escalated to a pointless federal raid. The Congresswoman has done nothing wrong. No president should be able to use the power of the federal government to intimidate his political enemies."