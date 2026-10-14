EXCLUSIVE: Ilhan Omar Home Raid Sparks Explosive Election Interference Allegations Against Trump Officials

The complaint names Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Director Joseph Edlow, and Attorney General Todd Blanche, along with other federal employees.

The allegations stem from an October 12 predawn raid on Omar's residence, carried out by Homeland Security Investigations agents as part of an ongoing criminal investigation.

The watchdog argues the timing was particularly troubling because the raid occurred just four days before early voting was scheduled to begin in Minnesota, where Omar is seeking reelection.

The complaint states the search "appears to be timed to influence voters in the upcoming midterm election."

Federal officials have confirmed agents executed a judicially authorized search warrant, but the investigation's full scope has not been publicly disclosed.