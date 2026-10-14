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EXCLUSIVE: Ilhan Omar Home Raid Sparks Explosive Election Interference Allegations Against Trump Officials

President Donald Trump,Ilhan Omar
Source: MEGA

President Donald Trump's administration faces allegations of election interference following a reported raid on Rep. Ilhan Omar's home, prompting demands for a federal Hatch Act investigation.

Oct. 14 2026, Published 4:38 p.m. ET

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President Donald Trump's administration is facing explosive allegations of election interference following a federal raid on Rep. Ilhan Omar's Washington, D.C., home, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to a formal complaint dated October 13 and reviewed by Radar, the government watchdog Democracy Defenders Fund is demanding a Hatch Act investigation into whether senior Trump officials improperly used federal law enforcement powers to influence the upcoming midterm elections.

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Raid Sparks Election Interference Claims

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President Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump officials face scrutiny over allegations of election interference involving Ilhan Omar.

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The complaint names Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Director Joseph Edlow, and Attorney General Todd Blanche, along with other federal employees.

The allegations stem from an October 12 predawn raid on Omar's residence, carried out by Homeland Security Investigations agents as part of an ongoing criminal investigation.

The watchdog argues the timing was particularly troubling because the raid occurred just four days before early voting was scheduled to begin in Minnesota, where Omar is seeking reelection.

The complaint states the search "appears to be timed to influence voters in the upcoming midterm election."

Federal officials have confirmed agents executed a judicially authorized search warrant, but the investigation's full scope has not been publicly disclosed.

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Watchdog Demands Federal Investigation

Ilhan Omar
Source: MEGA

A watchdog is demanding a Hatch Act investigation

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The Hatch Act prohibits certain federal employees from using their official authority to interfere with or influence election results.

In its complaint to Special Counsel Charles Baldis, the watchdog cites longstanding Justice Department guidelines warning prosecutors against timing investigative actions to affect political contests.

The filing argues that choosing to investigate or prosecute someone specifically to influence an election could violate federal law. The group also points to the Justice Department's traditional election-season restraint policy, designed to prevent investigative actions from improperly affecting voters.

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Decades-Old Immigration Allegations Resurface

President Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The complaint revisits immigration paperwork allegations dating back more than three decades.

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The raid reportedly centers on allegations involving immigration paperwork completed by Omar's late father more than three decades ago, when she entered the United States as a 12-year-old refugee.

Omar has denied wrongdoing and accused the administration of targeting political opponents.

The watchdog questions why federal authorities pursued such an aggressive investigative step so close to an election.

In the complaint, the organization calls the timing and circumstances "unexplainable" except as an alleged politically motivated effort to influence Minnesota voters.

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Watchdog Demands Review of Federal Search Amid Political Intimidation Claims

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Ilhan Omar
Source: MEGA

Rep. Ilhan Omar is seeking reelection to Minnesota's 5th Congressional District.

Norm Eisen, co-founder of Democracy Defenders Fund, publicly announced the complaint, accusing federal officials of improperly using criminal investigative powers during an election campaign.

Omar has also condemned the search, describing it as another escalation in what she considers a campaign of political intimidation.

The Justice Department has maintained that the search was authorized by a judge and connected to an ongoing federal criminal investigation.

The watchdog is now calling for an immediate review to determine whether officials crossed the line between legitimate law enforcement and prohibited political activity. No Hatch Act violation has been established, and the complaint does not itself mean a formal investigation has opened.

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