Rep. Ilhan Omar’s Home 'Raided by DHS Agents' as Feds Investigate Alleged Immigration Paperwork Fraud
Oct. 12 2026, Published 1:18 p.m. ET
Department of Homeland Security agents reportedly raided the home of United States Representative Ilhan Omar, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Democratic politician is the target of a federal investigation under the orders of President Donald Trump. However, the scope of the investigation wasn't immediately clear.
Markwayne Mullin Announces Investigation Into Omar
Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin confirmed an “ongoing investigation” into Omar and hinted “something’s going to happen.”
Mullin insisted Omar had a hand in fraudulent immigration efforts.
"We know that she married her brother to try to bring him into the United States. We know he lives now in London," he alleged.
He further speculated Omar could be engaged in "illegal activity" if the marriage allegations were true. Mullin confirmed the department could be willing to deport Omar, despite her status as a member of Congress.
"There's no expiration to that. If we can prove it that, maybe you shouldn't have been here in the first place; we'll deport you," Mullin said.
Omar's street was blocked off ahead of the raid with agents near her household. The Justice Department confirmed a search was authorized through a judicial search warrant in the area, but did not specifically name Omar as the target, according to the Associated Press.
“This enforcement action is part of an ongoing federal criminal investigation,” the department said in a statement.
Trump Vows DOJ Inquiry Into Omar
Trump hasn't been private about his suspicions of the lawmaker. He confirmed the Justice Department was examining allegations made against Omar, calling for her to "go back" to Somalia, despite being naturalized into the United States at 17 years old.
"Additionally, the DOJ and Congress are looking at 'Congresswoman' Illhan Omar (sic), who left Somalia with NOTHING, and is now reportedly worth more than 44 million dollars. Time will tell all," the president wrote in January 2026 after sending White House Border Czar Tom Homan to Minnesota, the state Omar represents.
At the time, Omar brushed off Trump's threat. Her office claimed she had not yet been issued any formal notice from the DOJ about an investigation.
"Sorry, Trump, your support is collapsing, and you're panicking," she wrote. "Right on cue, you're deflecting from your failures with lies and conspiracy theories about me. Years of 'investigations' have found nothing. Get your goons out of Minnesota."
Omar has denied the allegations.
DHS Declines to Elaborate
The DHS has previously declined to share additional details about the investigation. However, Mullin insisted their work was not "political."
A DHS spokesperson said, "As a matter of policy, DHS does not comment on specific investigative techniques, ongoing investigations, or potential future actions. No one, including members of Congress, are above the law."
Trump Admin on the Case
Trump's administration was confident there was an investigation under way – and they weren't quite as secretive as the DHS.
“It certainly seems like something fishy is there, but everybody’s entitled to equal justice under the laws,” Vice President JD Vance said May. “So we’re going to investigate it. We’re going to take a look at it. If we think there’s a crime, we’re going to prosecute that crime.”