Rep. Ilhan Omar’s Home 'Raided by DHS Agents' as Feds Investigate Alleged Immigration Paperwork Fraud

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin confirmed an “ongoing investigation” into Omar and hinted “something’s going to happen.”

Mullin insisted Omar had a hand in fraudulent immigration efforts.

"We know that she married her brother to try to bring him into the United States. We know he lives now in London," he alleged.

He further speculated Omar could be engaged in "illegal activity" if the marriage allegations were true. Mullin confirmed the department could be willing to deport Omar, despite her status as a member of Congress.

"There's no expiration to that. If we can prove it that, maybe you shouldn't have been here in the first place; we'll deport you," Mullin said.

Omar's street was blocked off ahead of the raid with agents near her household. The Justice Department confirmed a search was authorized through a judicial search warrant in the area, but did not specifically name Omar as the target, according to the Associated Press.

“This enforcement action is part of an ongoing federal criminal investigation,” the department said in a statement.