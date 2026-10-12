Ilhan Omar Accuses Trump Administration of 'Weaponizing Federal Law Enforcement' and Attacking Her With 'Baseless Lies' After DHS Raid

Omar posted on X that she was unharmed and said the search is political. "I'm ok. Make no mistake: this is an attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement," she wrote

Rep. Ilhan Omar has accused the Trump administration of "weaponizing federal law enforcement" and targeting her with "baseless lies" after Homeland Security Investigations agents searched her Washington-area home Monday, October 12, while House Democratic leaders called the action a "rogue abuse of power," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Omar confirmed that she was okay, then went on the offensive.

"For ten years, Trump has targeted me with baseless lies and smear campaigns. This is just the latest escalation in his campaign of political intimidation. I will not be silenced," she said.

Her office issued a separate statement calling the search "an outrageous abuse of power and an unprecedented escalation in the weaponization of federal law enforcement to target political enemies."

Spokesperson Jacklyn Rogers said Omar "has done nothing wrong" and that "no president should be able to use the power of the federal government to intimidate his political enemies."