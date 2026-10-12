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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Ilhan Omar Accuses Trump Administration of 'Weaponizing Federal Law Enforcement' and Attacking Her With 'Baseless Lies' After DHS Raid

Picture of Ilhan Omar
Source: MEGA

Federal agents searched the home of Ilhan Omar on Monday, October 12.

Oct. 12 2026, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

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Rep. Ilhan Omar has accused the Trump administration of "weaponizing federal law enforcement" and targeting her with "baseless lies" after Homeland Security Investigations agents searched her Washington-area home Monday, October 12, while House Democratic leaders called the action a "rogue abuse of power," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Omar posted on X that she was unharmed and said the search is political. "I'm ok. Make no mistake: this is an attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement," she wrote

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Ilhan Omar Speaks Out After Search

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Picture of Ilhan Omar
Source: MEGA

Omar confirmed that she was okay, then went on the offensive.

"For ten years, Trump has targeted me with baseless lies and smear campaigns. This is just the latest escalation in his campaign of political intimidation. I will not be silenced," she said.

Her office issued a separate statement calling the search "an outrageous abuse of power and an unprecedented escalation in the weaponization of federal law enforcement to target political enemies."

Spokesperson Jacklyn Rogers said Omar "has done nothing wrong" and that "no president should be able to use the power of the federal government to intimidate his political enemies."

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Democrats Clap Back at Trump Administration

Picture of Hakeem Jeffries
Source: MEGA

Top Democrats, including Hakeem Jeffries, came to the support of Omar.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Minority Whip Katherine Clark, and Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar released a joint statement describing the search as "deeply disturbing" and part of the "continued corrupt weaponization of the federal government against Donald Trump's adversaries."

"For years, Donald Trump and far-right extremists have relentlessly targeted Congresswoman Omar with vile personal attacks and baseless accusations," the statement said.

"Now, less than 30 days until the midterm election, his violent mass deportation machine has descended upon the home of a duly elected Member of Congress and her family. The American people deserve transparency, and we will deliver full accountability for the rogue abuse of power from the Department of Homeland Security and Department of Justice."

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Justice Department Has Little Details About Investigation

Picture of Ilhan Omar
Source: MEGA

The Justice Department may have been looking into immigration fraud.

The Justice Department confirmed that Homeland Security Investigations agents "executed a judicially authorized search warrant" in the Washington, D.C., area "as part of an ongoing federal criminal investigation."

The department provided no further details.

Reportedly, the probe involves longstanding allegations of immigration fraud related to paperwork filed by Omar's late father when she was a child.

Omar has repeatedly denied the claims.

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Ilhan Omar Has Been Trump Critic for 10 Years

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Picture of Ilhan Omar
Source: MEGA

Omar took office in the House back in 2018.

The search occurred less than a month before the November midterms, in which Omar is seeking reelection.

Administration officials, including Vice President JD Vance and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, have publicly referenced an investigation into Omar's family immigration documents in recent months.

Omar, a Somali-born member of the progressive "Squad," has been a frequent target of Trump's criticism since her election to Congress in 2018.

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