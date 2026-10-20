Feds 'Plan to Use DNA Evidence to Prove' Rep. Ilhan Omar Married Her Brother and Committed Immigration Fraud
Oct. 20 2026, Published 3:20 p.m. ET
Federal prosecutors plan to use DNA evidence to try to prove Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., committed immigration fraud, including marrying her brother when she wed Ahmed Nur Said Elmi in 2009, RadarOnline.com has learned.
One source claimed the DNA evidence was critical to proving an allegation that Omar married her brother when she wed Elmi in 2009 because she was trying to help him get a green card.
Ilhan Omar Investigation
However, another insider told a publication that investigators had gone "dumpster diving" to obtain DNA.
Two more sources said the execution of a search warrant on October 12, coupled with the DNA and additional evidence, has provided a solid basis to bring charges of conspiracy to commit some form of immigration fraud before a grand jury.
The probe was initiated by the Minnesota U.S. Attorney's Office and has involved whistleblowers and government records. It is unclear whether the DNA was obtained before or after the search.
Federal Agents Searched Ilhan Omar's Home
Homeland Security Investigations agents searched Omar's Washington, D.C. home on October 12 under a court-authorized warrant, and federal agents were seen leaving the residence with boxes marked "Seized Property Evidence."
Omar's attorneys, Amy Jeffress and Joshua Matz, wrote the Justice Department that there is "no legitimate basis for any suggestion that she has violated any law concerning her citizenship status," and they demanded the immediate return of all seized property.
The legal team noted the search flouted Justice Department policy by occurring close to an election and accused the administration of targeting Omar for her political advocacy.
A Justice Department spokesperson said the letter was "riddled with false allegations and inaccuracies," and that attorneys and law enforcement partners "complied with all court orders and legal obligations."
Ilhan Omar Has Denied the Allegations
Omar has repeatedly denied the allegation that Elmi is her brother since 2016, when she first ran for the Minnesota House. She wed Elmi in 2009 and divorced him in 2017.
Elmi had obtained a conditional marriage-based green card and later withdrew his petition to remove the conditions after U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services requested additional evidence about the marriage.
The allegation was investigated during the first Trump administration but yielded insufficient evidence.
No Charges Have Been Filed
Former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani said that a conspiracy charge could allow prosecutors to allege overt acts outside the statute of limitations, and that the search warrant would not have been executed unless it came from the highest levels of the Justice Department.
D.C. U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro, who is investigating related financial issues, said, "That judge would not have signed that warrant unless there was probable cause. If there was a crime committed, it will be prosecuted."
Border czar Tom Homan said the feds have built "a strong case" that could result in denaturalizing and deporting Omar if immigration fraud is proven.
Omar emigrated from Somalia in 1995, and no charges have been filed.