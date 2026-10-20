Feds 'Plan to Use DNA Evidence to Prove' Rep. Ilhan Omar Married Her Brother and Committed Immigration Fraud

However, another insider told a publication that investigators had gone "dumpster diving" to obtain DNA.

Two more sources said the execution of a search warrant on October 12, coupled with the DNA and additional evidence, has provided a solid basis to bring charges of conspiracy to commit some form of immigration fraud before a grand jury.

The probe was initiated by the Minnesota U.S. Attorney's Office and has involved whistleblowers and government records. It is unclear whether the DNA was obtained before or after the search.