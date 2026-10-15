Ilhan Omar Faces Deportation Threat as Feds Reportedly 'Build Case' Against Congresswoman Following D.C. Home Raid

The Democrat could face deportation as a probe into her immigration status continues. President Donald Trump previously vowed to investigate the representative, sending the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice after her.

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar's passport was seized in a raid on her home by feds, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Two probes into Omar are currently underway.

On Monday, October 12, federal agents executed a search warrant on Omar's Washington, D.C., home while she and her husband were present. They confiscated a variety of belongings, including her cellphone, notebooks, personal computer, and passport.

Minnesota prosecutors are considering immigration fraud charges while the office of D.C. United States Attorney Jeanine Pirro is taking a look at her husband, Tim Mynett. Both authorities are working to "build a case" against Omar and her husband.

A DHS spokesperson said, "As a matter of policy, DHS does not comment on specific investigative techniques, ongoing investigations, or potential future actions. No one, including members of Congress, are above the law."

Over a dozen family members of Omar were issued grand jury subpoenas, including her sister, Sahra Noor.