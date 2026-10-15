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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Ilhan Omar Faces Deportation Threat as Feds Reportedly 'Build Case' Against Congresswoman Following D.C. Home Raid

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Source: MEGA

Ilhan Omar was targeted by federal officials in an investigation.

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Oct. 15 2026, Published 1:25 p.m. ET

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Congresswoman Ilhan Omar's passport was seized in a raid on her home by feds, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Democrat could face deportation as a probe into her immigration status continues. President Donald Trump previously vowed to investigate the representative, sending the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice after her.

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Ilhan Omar's Belongings Snatched in Raid by DHS

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A photo of Ilhan Omar
Source: MEGA

Two probes into Omar are currently underway.

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On Monday, October 12, federal agents executed a search warrant on Omar's Washington, D.C., home while she and her husband were present. They confiscated a variety of belongings, including her cellphone, notebooks, personal computer, and passport.

Minnesota prosecutors are considering immigration fraud charges while the office of D.C. United States Attorney Jeanine Pirro is taking a look at her husband, Tim Mynett. Both authorities are working to "build a case" against Omar and her husband.

A DHS spokesperson said, "As a matter of policy, DHS does not comment on specific investigative techniques, ongoing investigations, or potential future actions. No one, including members of Congress, are above the law."

Over a dozen family members of Omar were issued grand jury subpoenas, including her sister, Sahra Noor.

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Homeland Security Claims 'Something Is Going to Happen'

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Source: MEGA

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin confirmed an 'ongoing investigation' into Omar.

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Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin previously confirmed an “ongoing investigation” into Omar and hinted “something’s going to happen.”

The ultimate goal, according to senior officials familiar with the case, is reportedly to have Omar deported to Somalia, where she emigrated from as a child with her family.

Despite previously criticizing her, Trump claimed he had "nothing to do" with the investigation.

“Just a complainer,” he told reporters. “She comes from a country that is a non-country. And then she comes over here, and she complains about our Constitution.”

Omar denied any wrongdoing. Her team said in an October 15 statement, "President Trump would love to eliminate one of the most effective progressive voices in Congress. There is no basis for this."

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Omar Denies All Wrongdoing

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Source: MEGA

Trump later denied any involvement in the investigation.

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In a prior scathing post, Trump called her to "go back," despite her naturalizing as a U.S. citizen at age 17.

"Additionally, the DOJ and Congress are looking at 'Congresswoman' Illhan Omar (sic), who left Somalia with NOTHING, and is now reportedly worth more than 44 million dollars. Time will tell all," he wrote.

Omar didn't appear worried at the time. In addition to denying the allegations, she wrote, "Sorry, Trump, your support is collapsing, and you're panicking. Right on cue, you're deflecting from your failures with lies and conspiracy theories about me. Years of 'investigations' have found nothing. Get your goons out of Minnesota."

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Omar's Age Under Question

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A photo of Ilhan Omar
Source: MEGA

Omar also faced an allegations that she married her brother.

Authorities are concerned with two potential immigration violations. The first was concern over her reported birth year, which was her team hoped to list as 1982 in the Minnesota Legislative Reference Library, the Biographical Directory of the United States Congress, and Wikipedia.

Previously, it was marked as 1981. However, her campaign team in 2018 explained her documents were difficult since her family fled from the Somalian war, leaving her without a birth certificate.

Nonetheless, Homeland Security Investigations officials were alerted. However, they received the notice during the Biden administration, opting to drop the concern due to lack of evidence.

A lie on any official form could result in prosecution for naturalization fraud.

Additionally, authorities are investigating a theory about Omar's relationship. Sources claimed she married her brother in an effort to get him immigration status. However, she denied the allegations.

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