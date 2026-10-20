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Home > Politics > Jake Tapper

CNN Star Jake Tapper's Facial Expressions Go Viral as He Discusses What Could Happen to Ilhan Omar If 'She Faked Date of Birth to Become U.S. Citizen'

Split image of Jake Tapper and Ilhan Omar
Source: MEGA

Ilhan Omar's home was recently raided by homeland security amid fraud allegations.

Oct. 20 2026, Updated 11:56 a.m. ET

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Jake Tapper recently went viral over a CNN segment featuring a legal analyst and his take on the probe into Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, RadarOnline.com can report.

At times, Tapper appeared frustrated, shocked, and irritated.

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Jake Tapper Goes Viral

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Image of Elie Honig recently joined Jake Tapper on CNN for a segment about the probe into Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar.

Elie Honig recently joined Jake Tapper on CNN for a segment about the probe into Congresswoman Ilhan Omar.

The investigation is reportedly seeking to prove whether or not Omar and her family made false statements or committed fraud on immigration documents when they came to the United States from Somalia.

The legal analyst, Elie Honig, began by noting that the search warrant issued by a judge last week suggests there was enough probable cause to indicate "a crime was committed."

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Legal Analyst Claims Ilhan Omar Investgation Began Under Biden

Image of Jake Tapper recently went viral for looking frustrated and shocked during a conversation with a legal analyst about the investigation of Ilhan Omar.

Jake Tapper recently went viral for his expressions during a conversation with a legal analyst about Ilhan Omar.

"Some offenses say that if a person gets into the country or gets status by making false statements and then remains in the country... the person remaining in the country will extend the statute of limitations," Honig then explained.

He went on to call into question claims that the probe could be political, noting how parts of it began under Joe Biden.

According to Honig, it's possible that "a reapplication or a renewal" for citizenship for "somebody relating to" or "around" Omar prompted the investigation.

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Elie Honig Discusses Ilhan Omar Probe

Image of During a recent conversation with Jake Tapper, legal analyst Elie Honig admitted that Ilhan Omar 'might have fared better' under the Biden administration.

Legal analyst Elie Honig admitted that Ilhan Omar 'might have fared better' under Biden administration.

"Just... quickly," Tapper responded, shaking his head. "Would it not have been wiser for the congresswoman to have gone to the Biden Justice Department and said this has happened and there was a mistake and I'd like to come clean and pay whatever fine?"

"And then that way this, you know, (is) not left up to the Trump Justice Department?" he continued. "I mean, has that occurred to you?"

Honig admitted that Omar "might have fared better under the Biden administration," but emphasized reports that Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) officials were warned of the potential fraud when Biden was still in office.

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Ilhan Omar Investigation

Image of Legal analyst Elie Honig claims Donald Trump has given Ilhan Omar 'plenty of ammo' to argue that she's been put under a microscope for personal reasons.

Legal analyst Elie Honig claims Donald Trump has given Ilhan Omar 'plenty of ammo.'

The investigation did not begin right away due to a lack of evidence.

"So, I think that's going to undermine any argument she may have down the line that this is politically selective and vindictive," Honig expressed.

"Then again, Donald Trump has given [Rep. Omar] plenty of ammo to argue that she's being singled out for personal reasons," he concluded. "So, that's a battle yet to come."

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