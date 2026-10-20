CNN Star Jake Tapper's Facial Expressions Go Viral as He Discusses What Could Happen to Ilhan Omar If 'She Faked Date of Birth to Become U.S. Citizen'
Oct. 20 2026, Updated 11:56 a.m. ET
Jake Tapper recently went viral over a CNN segment featuring a legal analyst and his take on the probe into Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, RadarOnline.com can report.
At times, Tapper appeared frustrated, shocked, and irritated.
Jake Tapper Goes Viral
The investigation is reportedly seeking to prove whether or not Omar and her family made false statements or committed fraud on immigration documents when they came to the United States from Somalia.
The legal analyst, Elie Honig, began by noting that the search warrant issued by a judge last week suggests there was enough probable cause to indicate "a crime was committed."
Legal Analyst Claims Ilhan Omar Investgation Began Under Biden
"Some offenses say that if a person gets into the country or gets status by making false statements and then remains in the country... the person remaining in the country will extend the statute of limitations," Honig then explained.
He went on to call into question claims that the probe could be political, noting how parts of it began under Joe Biden.
According to Honig, it's possible that "a reapplication or a renewal" for citizenship for "somebody relating to" or "around" Omar prompted the investigation.
Elie Honig Discusses Ilhan Omar Probe
"Just... quickly," Tapper responded, shaking his head. "Would it not have been wiser for the congresswoman to have gone to the Biden Justice Department and said this has happened and there was a mistake and I'd like to come clean and pay whatever fine?"
"And then that way this, you know, (is) not left up to the Trump Justice Department?" he continued. "I mean, has that occurred to you?"
Honig admitted that Omar "might have fared better under the Biden administration," but emphasized reports that Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) officials were warned of the potential fraud when Biden was still in office.
Ilhan Omar Investigation
The investigation did not begin right away due to a lack of evidence.
"So, I think that's going to undermine any argument she may have down the line that this is politically selective and vindictive," Honig expressed.
"Then again, Donald Trump has given [Rep. Omar] plenty of ammo to argue that she's being singled out for personal reasons," he concluded. "So, that's a battle yet to come."