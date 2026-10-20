CNN Star Jake Tapper's Facial Expressions Go Viral as He Discusses What Could Happen to Ilhan Omar If 'She Faked Date of Birth to Become U.S. Citizen'

"Some offenses say that if a person gets into the country or gets status by making false statements and then remains in the country... the person remaining in the country will extend the statute of limitations," Honig then explained.

He went on to call into question claims that the probe could be political, noting how parts of it began under Joe Biden.

According to Honig, it's possible that "a reapplication or a renewal" for citizenship for "somebody relating to" or "around" Omar prompted the investigation.