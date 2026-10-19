Barack Obama Slams Donald Trump's 'Appalling' Conduct Over Administration's Efforts to Deport Rep. Ilhan Omar

In response, Obama accused Trump of purposefully picking at Omar based on her political ideology rather than out of actual concern for her immigration status.

He wrote on X, "It is a basic principle of American democracy that the government can't selectively target individuals simply because of their political beliefs or what they say. But that's exactly what the Trump Administration is doing to Congresswoman Ilhan Omar of Minnesota."

Obama then recapped Omar's immigration history briefly. She immigrated to the United States from a Kenyan refugee camp after her family escaped political upheaval in Somalia. Omar was naturalized in 2000 when she was 17 years old. However, investigators speculate her age might have been altered, despite Omar's insistence that the refugee status left her family without much paperwork, such as her birth certificate.