Barack Obama Slams Donald Trump's 'Appalling' Conduct Over Administration's Efforts to Deport Rep. Ilhan Omar
Oct. 19 2026, Updated 1:50 p.m. ET
Former President Barack Obama defended Representative Ilhan Omar after she was targeted by President Donald Trump's administration, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Obama took issue after Trump appeared to weaponize the Department of Homeland Security and the State Department with a loose threat to deport the Minnesota representative. A raid was conducted on Omar's home as the government questioned the validity of her immigration paperwork.
Barack Obama Supports Ilhan Omar
In response, Obama accused Trump of purposefully picking at Omar based on her political ideology rather than out of actual concern for her immigration status.
He wrote on X, "It is a basic principle of American democracy that the government can't selectively target individuals simply because of their political beliefs or what they say. But that's exactly what the Trump Administration is doing to Congresswoman Ilhan Omar of Minnesota."
Obama then recapped Omar's immigration history briefly. She immigrated to the United States from a Kenyan refugee camp after her family escaped political upheaval in Somalia. Omar was naturalized in 2000 when she was 17 years old. However, investigators speculate her age might have been altered, despite Omar's insistence that the refugee status left her family without much paperwork, such as her birth certificate.
Trump's Previous Attempts Ripped to Shreds
The former president worried about the "weight of the federal government being brought down on a law-abiding elected official because she has dared to criticize the president." Obama argued that living under the threat of deportation could set a dangerous precedent.
"It's not the first time this has happened," the 65-year-old noted.
Previously, Trump's Justice Department lit up probes against FBI Director James Comey, New York Attorney General Letitia James, and members of the Federal Reserve. The attempts to levy charges against the Trump opposition have been widely unsuccessful, but each has come after noncompliance or criticism of the MAGA leader.
Ilhan Omar Forced Into Distraction
Obama predicted Omar's case would likely end with the same result. However, that won't mean Omar goes without impact.
"The fact that any president, or any administration, is willing to engage in such transparent efforts to intimidate someone should outrage all Americans, regardless of how they feel about Congresswoman Omar’s political views," Obama wrote. "Because if this becomes the new normal, there’s no reason to believe it will stop with her – or that future presidents, in either party, won’t do the same."
Ilhan Omar Denies Trump's Claims
Omar, who was also accused of marrying her brother to circumvent immigration laws, denied all wrongdoing. Her team said in an October 15 statement, "President Trump would love to eliminate one of the most effective progressive voices in Congress. There is no basis for this."
Senior officials, and Trump himself, have discussed a desire to see Omar deported.
"Additionally, the DOJ and Congress are looking at 'Congresswoman' Ilhan Omar (sic), who left Somalia with NOTHING, and is now reportedly worth more than 44 million dollars. Time will tell all," he wrote.
Trump further called for her to "go back," despite her naturalizing as a U.S. citizen.