Declassified Memo Reveals FBI 'Debunked' Claim Trump Fired James Comey at Russia's Behest

Comey has a history of being critical of Trump and his administration. As Radar previously reported, the former FBI director was indicted in April in connection with a shared social media post that showed seashells on the beach that spelled out "8647."

While Comey explained it was a slang term from his younger years that meant to "ditch" something and it "never occurred" to him it could be associated with violence, Trump suggested it had been a threat against him.

"I posted it on my Instagram account and thought nothing more of it, until I heard through her that people were saying it was some sort of a call for assassination, which is crazy," Comey said at the time. "I don’t want to be associated with violence of any kind."

However, Trump hit back at his explanation.

"He knew exactly what that meant. A child knows what that meant. If you're the FBI director and you don't know what that meant, that meant assassination," the POTUS told Fox News. "And it says it loud and clear."