Rep. Ilhan Omar's Staff 'Had Her Birthdate Officially Changed' After She Was Elected to Congress

The discrepancy has fueled allegations that Omar may have misrepresented her age to obtain U.S. citizenship.

Critics argue that if she was born in 1981 rather than 1982, she may not have qualified for derivative citizenship through her father under the circumstances she has described.

Omar has said she obtained derivative citizenship through her father, Nur Omar Mohamed, who she said became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 2000, when she was still a minor.

In a September 2018 interview, Omar said, "I became a citizen actually before I turned 18," adding that she obtained citizenship through her father.

AJ Kern, a former Republican primary challenger to Omar, alleged that neither Omar's age nor her father's naturalization status supported her citizenship account. These remain allegations, not established findings.

According to a report, federal investigators may be examining whether Omar made false statements on immigration forms.