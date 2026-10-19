Rep. Ilhan Omar's Staff 'Had Her Birthdate Officially Changed' After She Was Elected to Congress
Oct. 19 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Rep. Ilhan Omar's congressional staff requested a change to her birth year from 1981 to 1982 in May 2019, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Omar's birthdate had previously been listed as October 4, 1981, by the Minnesota Legislative Reference Library, Wikipedia, the BBC, and other sources.
The Birthdate Correction
The Minnesota Legislative Reference Library director said the original birth year was entered because it was widely reported online, including on Wikipedia and the Congressional Biographical Directory, without documentation.
In a May 24, 2019, email, the library director said Omar's congressional staff had also been working with Wikipedia and the Biographical Directory of the United States Congress to correct her birth year.
The change came days after a video from one of Omar's political opponents went viral, alleging that she had misrepresented her age.
'I Became a Citizen Before I turned 18'
The discrepancy has fueled allegations that Omar may have misrepresented her age to obtain U.S. citizenship.
Critics argue that if she was born in 1981 rather than 1982, she may not have qualified for derivative citizenship through her father under the circumstances she has described.
Omar has said she obtained derivative citizenship through her father, Nur Omar Mohamed, who she said became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 2000, when she was still a minor.
In a September 2018 interview, Omar said, "I became a citizen actually before I turned 18," adding that she obtained citizenship through her father.
AJ Kern, a former Republican primary challenger to Omar, alleged that neither Omar's age nor her father's naturalization status supported her citizenship account. These remain allegations, not established findings.
According to a report, federal investigators may be examining whether Omar made false statements on immigration forms.
Federal Search of Ilhan Omar’s Home
As Radar previously reported, federal agents from Homeland Security Investigations searched Omar's Washington, D.C., home on October 12, 2026, as part of an ongoing federal criminal investigation.
Fox News first reported that the search was connected to an investigation into her immigration paperwork. According to a source familiar with the matter, authorities seized her cell phone, laptop, notebooks, and passport.
Some of her relatives, including her sister, were reportedly subpoenaed.
Omar accused the Trump administration of political targeting, saying, "Make no mistake: this is an attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement."
"I will not be silenced," she added.
Trump: Ilhan Omar is a 'Disaster'
President Trump addressed the raid at a rally, calling Omar "a disaster." Democratic lawmakers criticized the search as politically motivated.
The Congressional Black Caucus accused officials of attempting to "cast suspicion on the congresswoman and manufacture an appearance of wrongdoing."
Around 200 people gathered in Minneapolis to support Omar following the raid.
Allegations that Omar married her brother and committed immigration fraud have followed her throughout her political career, but the claims remain unproven.
Omar, a Minnesota Democrat, was reelected to a fourth term in November 2024.