'She Could Go to Jail': Trump Warns Ilhan Omar and Brands Her a 'Sick Person' — as Fraud Investigation of Minnesota Rep. Continues

"She could be. She could also go to jail," he said.

The remarks came during an event announcing a federal fraud whistleblower incentive program, and they followed the Oct. 12 search of Omar's Washington home by Homeland Security Investigations.

Agents seized her passport, cellphone and computers under a court-authorized warrant, but no charges have been filed.

Omar has called the probe a "ludicrous, partisan investigation" and labeled it "fascism."