GOP Senator Claims 'Lying' Putin Is Playing Trump Like a 'Fiddle' and Accuses Prez of Failing to 'Defend Western World' From Dictator

"Russians are lying. Putin is lying. Putin is playing President Trump like a fiddle, and history is not going to look good on an America that failed to rise up and defend the Western world, if Putin actually gets his way," he raged during the interview.

The GOP notable branded Putin a murderer and described what he saw on a trip to Ukraine.

"I saw the devastation. I saw what this murderer Vladimir Putin has ordered. I heard the stories about women being raped in front of their husbands and then their husbands assassinated. I went to schools that are meeting in subways because they can't meet above ground," he revealed.