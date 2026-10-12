Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday rejected President Donald Trump's suggestion that Ukraine replace him, stating that only the country's citizens can choose their leader and asking how a vote could occur under continuous Russian attacks, RadarOnline.com can reveal. In an interview on Fox News' America's Newsroom with Bill Hemmer, Zelensky said he is willing to stand for election.

Article continues below advertisement

Zelensky Open to Election if Done Safely

Source: MEGA Zelensky needs 60 days to prep for elections.

"If President Trump wants to change the leader in Ukraine, he has to know only our people can change that and I am ready for elections, really," he said. He specified the conditions required: "We need a minimum of 60 days for security of infrastructure to prepare elections. Now, we have attacks each hour, Iranian Shaheds attack us each hour, they attack us. And we are not speaking about dozens of Shaheds, we're speaking about thousands of drones, ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, how can people vote?"

Article continues below advertisement

Trump Believes Ukraine Needs to Change Leaders

Source: MEGA Trump believes a new Ukrainian president will be able to make a deal.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Trump argued Ukraine needs different leadership. "I suggest they get a new leader who can make a deal because he could have made many deals and for some reason he never does," he said. "I think it's time for Ukraine to get a new president." The comments followed friction over a U.S.-Russia arrangement announced Friday that loosened limits on Russian diesel sales, as well as Trump's objections to Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil facilities.

Article continues below advertisement

Zelensky Points to Security Constraints

Source: MEGA Zelensky puts an emphasis on Ukrainian safety.

Zelensky described the issues with an election without safety guarantees. "It is not even about the law. The law is very important, but we speak about security," he said. "Each hour our people go to shelters, to bomb shelters, because of attacks from the Russians." He urged that leadership change or an end to fighting will come after a halt in hostilities. "If they want to stop the war, they have to go to ceasefire. If they want to do everything to change the president in Ukraine, they have to respect this choice of people like in your country and every country, including Russia, by the way."

Ukraine's Wartime Election Ban Explained

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Source: MEGA Russia and Ukraine have been at war for over four years.