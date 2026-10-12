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Zelensky Hits Back After Trump Claims Ukraine Should 'Get a New President' as Russian Conflict Rages On: 'How Can People Vote?'

Split image of Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump and Zelensky clash after recent Russian oil deal.

Oct. 12 2026, Published 3:15 p.m. ET

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday rejected President Donald Trump's suggestion that Ukraine replace him, stating that only the country's citizens can choose their leader and asking how a vote could occur under continuous Russian attacks, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In an interview on Fox News' America's Newsroom with Bill Hemmer, Zelensky said he is willing to stand for election.

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Zelensky Open to Election if Done Safely

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Picture of Volodymyr Zelensky
Source: MEGA

Zelensky needs 60 days to prep for elections.

"If President Trump wants to change the leader in Ukraine, he has to know only our people can change that and I am ready for elections, really," he said.

He specified the conditions required: "We need a minimum of 60 days for security of infrastructure to prepare elections. Now, we have attacks each hour, Iranian Shaheds attack us each hour, they attack us. And we are not speaking about dozens of Shaheds, we're speaking about thousands of drones, ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, how can people vote?"

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Trump Believes Ukraine Needs to Change Leaders

Picture of Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump believes a new Ukrainian president will be able to make a deal.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Trump argued Ukraine needs different leadership.

"I suggest they get a new leader who can make a deal because he could have made many deals and for some reason he never does," he said. "I think it's time for Ukraine to get a new president."

The comments followed friction over a U.S.-Russia arrangement announced Friday that loosened limits on Russian diesel sales, as well as Trump's objections to Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil facilities.

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Zelensky Points to Security Constraints

Picture of Volodymyr Zelensky
Source: MEGA

Zelensky puts an emphasis on Ukrainian safety.

Zelensky described the issues with an election without safety guarantees.

"It is not even about the law. The law is very important, but we speak about security," he said. "Each hour our people go to shelters, to bomb shelters, because of attacks from the Russians."

He urged that leadership change or an end to fighting will come after a halt in hostilities.

"If they want to stop the war, they have to go to ceasefire. If they want to do everything to change the president in Ukraine, they have to respect this choice of people like in your country and every country, including Russia, by the way."

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Ukraine's Wartime Election Ban Explained

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Picture of Volodymyr Zelensky
Source: MEGA

Russia and Ukraine have been at war for over four years.

Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022. Martial law was imposed the same day and has been repeatedly extended by parliament.

Under Ukrainian law, presidential elections are prohibited while martial law is in effect. Zelensky was elected in 2019 to a five-year term that was due to end in May 2024 and he has remained in office under the wartime legal framework.

Russian forces continue daily and near-daily aerial attacks using drones (including Iranian-designed Shaheds), ballistic and cruise missiles against Ukrainian cities, energy infrastructure and military sites.

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