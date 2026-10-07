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Home > News > Donald Trump Jr.

Putin Ally Claims Don Trump Jr. Paid Him Back for Lavish Wedding Celebration — After GOP Called for Prez's Son to Be Investigated Over 'Gift'

Picture of Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson
Source: MEGA

Umar Kremlev confirms that the money for the wedding was paid back to him.

Oct. 7 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

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Umar Kremlev has claimed Donald Trump Jr. repaid him for a Bahamas celebration, which Republican senators have called grounds for an investigation, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Kremlev, who heads the International Boxing Association and was recently given Vladimir Putin's Order of Friendship, said he does not understand why the money came back.

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Umar Kremlev Questions Repayment

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Picture of Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson
Source: MEGA

Kremlev says the wedding money was returned by Don Trump Jr.

At a press conference on Tuesday, October 6, in Istanbul, Kremlev confirmed the repayment through an interpreter.

"Yes, he did. He did repay the money I spent on the present," he said. "Frankly speaking, I do not understand why he decided to do so."

He compared the scrutiny to being billed for a visit to a country house.

"There are all kinds of events organized by all kinds of people. It is as if I invite you to come and visit my country house. Would you expect me to issue an invoice to them afterward?"

Kremlev added, "Why can't we be friends? We are just friends. We are simply friends, and what unites us is love for sports."

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Donald Trump Jr.'s Wedding

Picture of Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson
Source: MEGA

Don Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson were married in May in the Bahamas.

Don Jr. married Bettina Anderson in May, and the celebrations ran for three days across two private islands in the Bahamas. President Trump was unable to be in attendance.

Kremlev spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on the festivities, including the rental of one island and a fireworks display.

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President Trump Believes Repayment Should End Controversy

Photo of DOnald Trump

President Trump claimed the wedding gift was 'totally allowed.'

The president has framed the repayment as the end of the matter. How much was repaid, when it was repaid, or whether the island rental and the fireworks were covered in full is unclear.

"It's totally allowed," the 80-year-old said. "But, as I understand it, he paid them back."

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Picture of Thom Tillis
Source: MEGA

Sen. John Curtis wants a subpoena, as other GOP members have backed him.

After the news of the wedding arrangements broke, Sen. John Curtis, R-Utah, asked Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley to investigate and to subpoena Don Jr.

"A toaster is a wedding gift," Curtis wrote. "A private-island party paid for by a Putin-connected oligarch is something else."

He also asked Grassley to examine Don Jr.'s cryptocurrency ventures, overseas property projects involving foreign leaders, and advisory roles with prediction-market companies, and to call Hunter Biden about his business dealings in China and Ukraine.

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., called the celebration "colossally bad judgment at best."

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said he would support an investigation and Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, said she was glad Curtis spoke and that it does not matter whether the name is Trump or Biden.

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