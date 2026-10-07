Kremlev, who heads the International Boxing Association and was recently given Vladimir Putin 's Order of Friendship, said he does not understand why the money came back.

Umar Kremlev has claimed Donald Trump Jr. repaid him for a Bahamas celebration, which Republican senators have called grounds for an investigation , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Kremlev says the wedding money was returned by Don Trump Jr.

At a press conference on Tuesday, October 6, in Istanbul, Kremlev confirmed the repayment through an interpreter.

"Yes, he did. He did repay the money I spent on the present," he said. "Frankly speaking, I do not understand why he decided to do so."

He compared the scrutiny to being billed for a visit to a country house.

"There are all kinds of events organized by all kinds of people. It is as if I invite you to come and visit my country house. Would you expect me to issue an invoice to them afterward?"

Kremlev added, "Why can't we be friends? We are just friends. We are simply friends, and what unites us is love for sports."