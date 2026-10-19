EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Slammed for 'Handing Putin Another Major Win' as Russia Escalates Ukraine War
Oct. 19 2026, Published 2:16 p.m. ET
Donald Trump is being accused of handing Vladimir Putin a major victory by easing pressure on Russia's economy while Moscow intensifies its devastating assault on Ukraine, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The US president, 80, recently offered relief from sanctions on Russian diesel, pressured Kyiv to halt attacks on Moscow's oil infrastructure and called for new Ukrainian leadership.
Trump Accused of Handing Putin Major Victory
The concessions come as Putin, 74, refuses fresh peace negotiations and prepares further attacks on Ukraine's energy network ahead of winter.
A White House source exclusively told us: "From Moscow's perspective, this is an extraordinary result. Putin has secured the prospect of economic relief, reduced pressure on Russia's energy industry and watched Washington turn its attention towards restraining Ukraine rather than demanding concessions from the Kremlin. The Russians haven't had to offer anything meaningful in return, and that is precisely why this is being viewed as such a significant victory for Putin.
The fundamental problem is that Trump appears to be treating concessions to Putin as progress towards peace, even when there is no evidence that Moscow intends to reciprocate. Every time Washington eases the pressure, the Kremlin has another reason to believe it can continue fighting until the political circumstances become even more favorable. Putin is effectively being rewarded for refusing to compromise, and Trump has just handed him another major win.
"For Ukraine, the frustration is enormous because its strikes on Russian oil infrastructure have been among the few ways it can impose serious economic costs on Moscow. Now Kyiv is being pushed to surrender that advantage without any meaningful guarantee that Russia will stop attacking Ukrainian cities, power stations or water supplies. It leaves the Ukrainians facing the possibility of another devastating winter while Putin enjoys greater economic breathing space.
"Putin has absolutely no incentive to reduce the intensity of the war if he believes Washington is becoming less willing to confront him. His calculation is that Ukraine can be weakened through relentless attacks on civilian infrastructure while Russia gradually rebuilds its economic position. The prospect of another winter without reliable electricity, heating and water is not incidental to Moscow's strategy. It is central to the pressure Putin wants to exert on the Ukrainian population.
"The wider danger is the message this sends about American resolve. If Putin concludes that escalating the conflict eventually produces concessions from Washington, there is little reason for him to change course. Other governments will also be watching how easily economic and political pressure can fracture Western unity. The concern is that Trump believes he is creating an opening for peace when, in reality, he may be strengthening the Kremlin's conviction that time is on its side."
Experts Warned Putin Has Little Incentive for Peace
Alexander Gabuev, director of the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center, said: "The U.S. president is focused on one thing, which is himself and his reading of the world."
He added to the New York Times: "In his picture of the world, the Gulf war doesn't play a role in the current diesel crisis, and there needs to be a magical solution with someone he is predisposed to, who is Vladimir Putin."
The criticism follows Trump's announcement of an energy agreement with Moscow intended to ease soaring American fuel prices before November's midterm elections.
But the Kremlin responded by reiterating Putin's refusal to negotiate with Ukraine, citing Ukrainian attacks during Russia's parliamentary elections.
Russian forces subsequently struck Zaporizhzhia, killing 22 people, including four children, as Moscow continued its campaign against Ukrainian cities.
Ukraine Faced Fresh Winter Energy Threats
The agreement has alarmed Kyiv because it could undermine Ukraine's most effective economic weapon against Russia – sustained attacks on oil refineries that have disrupted production and forced Moscow to restrict diesel exports.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had proposed suspending refinery strikes if Russia stopped targeting Ukrainian energy facilities.
However, Trump's narrower arrangement addresses refinery attacks without securing equivalent protection for Ukraine's electricity and water infrastructure.
The financial implications could be substantial.
Russia's oil and gas tax revenues declined 17 percent during the first nine months of 2026 compared with the corresponding period last year, despite higher global energy prices.
Analysts believe renewed diesel exports could deliver billions to Moscow, while prolonged restrictions on Ukrainian strikes could provide additional economic relief.
Russia has also benefited from the American-led war against Iran, which pushed oil prices above $100 a barrel and diverted crucial air-defense supplies away from Ukraine.
Washington's rapprochement with Moscow extends beyond energy, with Russian officials attending international meetings in America and Putin expected at December's G20 summit in Miami.
Analysts Warned of Wider Consequences for Ukraine
Nevertheless, Trump has stopped short of abandoning Ukraine completely, maintaining intelligence cooperation and facilitating European purchases of American weapons.
Russian political scientist Fyodor Lukyanov recently suggested Washington remained unlikely to withdraw all military assistance because of the political consequences of Ukraine's defeat.
Hanna Notte, an analyst at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies, warned Putin intends to intensify civilian suffering.
She said: "It's quite clear that his intention right now is to inflict a really, really nasty winter on the Ukrainians."
Moscow's calculations also reflect uncertainty surrounding European support, including France's approaching presidential election and growing political pressure on Germany's government.
Sam Charap, a Russia analyst at the RAND Corporation, added: "You could make the case that from the Kremlin's perspective, the future looks better, more conducive to an outcome of the war that is closer to their terms."
He also warned: "You have to change that perception of the future, diminish that optimism, to affect their calculus."