EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Slammed for 'Handing Putin Another Major Win' as Russia Escalates Ukraine War

The concessions come as Putin, 74, refuses fresh peace negotiations and prepares further attacks on Ukraine's energy network ahead of winter.

A White House source exclusively told us: "From Moscow's perspective, this is an extraordinary result. Putin has secured the prospect of economic relief, reduced pressure on Russia's energy industry and watched Washington turn its attention towards restraining Ukraine rather than demanding concessions from the Kremlin. The Russians haven't had to offer anything meaningful in return, and that is precisely why this is being viewed as such a significant victory for Putin.

The fundamental problem is that Trump appears to be treating concessions to Putin as progress towards peace, even when there is no evidence that Moscow intends to reciprocate. Every time Washington eases the pressure, the Kremlin has another reason to believe it can continue fighting until the political circumstances become even more favorable. Putin is effectively being rewarded for refusing to compromise, and Trump has just handed him another major win.

"For Ukraine, the frustration is enormous because its strikes on Russian oil infrastructure have been among the few ways it can impose serious economic costs on Moscow. Now Kyiv is being pushed to surrender that advantage without any meaningful guarantee that Russia will stop attacking Ukrainian cities, power stations or water supplies. It leaves the Ukrainians facing the possibility of another devastating winter while Putin enjoys greater economic breathing space.

"Putin has absolutely no incentive to reduce the intensity of the war if he believes Washington is becoming less willing to confront him. His calculation is that Ukraine can be weakened through relentless attacks on civilian infrastructure while Russia gradually rebuilds its economic position. The prospect of another winter without reliable electricity, heating and water is not incidental to Moscow's strategy. It is central to the pressure Putin wants to exert on the Ukrainian population.

"The wider danger is the message this sends about American resolve. If Putin concludes that escalating the conflict eventually produces concessions from Washington, there is little reason for him to change course. Other governments will also be watching how easily economic and political pressure can fracture Western unity. The concern is that Trump believes he is creating an opening for peace when, in reality, he may be strengthening the Kremlin's conviction that time is on its side."