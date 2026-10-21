Ilhan Omar Begs Supporters for Cash in New Video as Investigation Into Her Immigration Status Ramps Up: 'Please Continue to Support Us'

Omar alleged she was being "intimidated" during her run as incumbent after the Department of Homeland Security conducted a raid on her Washington, D.C. home.

"We know that they’re running scared; we're not going to be intimidated, we're not going to be silenced, we're not going to be scared," she added. "Thank you so much again, and please continue to support us."

She presented donation options for supporters, including $5, $10, or $20. Omar admitted the coming weeks will be "very expensive and challenging," so donations are much appreciated.