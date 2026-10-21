Ilhan Omar Begs Supporters for Cash in New Video as Investigation Into Her Immigration Status Ramps Up: 'Please Continue to Support Us'
Oct. 21 2026, Published 12:30 p.m. ET
Ilhan Omar has begged her supporters for cash in a new video after President Donald Trump's administration spearheaded an investigation into her immigration status, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a minute-long video from her car, Omar told the camera that the fund would "fight Trump and his administration for trying to intimidate me and so many other people right before the midterm elections."
Ilhan Omar Asks Supporters for Funds
Omar alleged she was being "intimidated" during her run as incumbent after the Department of Homeland Security conducted a raid on her Washington, D.C. home.
"We know that they’re running scared; we're not going to be intimidated, we're not going to be silenced, we're not going to be scared," she added. "Thank you so much again, and please continue to support us."
She presented donation options for supporters, including $5, $10, or $20. Omar admitted the coming weeks will be "very expensive and challenging," so donations are much appreciated.
Barack Obama Predicts Financial Woes for Ilhan Omar Amid Federal Probe
Former President Barack Obama previously warned Omar could experience financial hardship due to Trump's ongoing attacks at such a critical moment in the race.
While calling Trump's conduct "appalling," he also expressed a belief Omar would persevere and any charges pressed against her would be dropped. However, he cited the results of Trump's legal attacks on political adversaries like former FBI Director James Comey and members of the Federal Reserve.
Obama wrote on X, "In those cases, the prosecutions either stalled or were dismissed for having no basis in law, and the same is likely to happen in this case. But not before Congresswoman Omar’s life has been turned upside down, her legal bills have piled up, and she’s been forced to spend time fighting unsubstantiated charges instead of serving the people of Minnesota."
Trump Targets Ilhan Omar in Scathing Post
While Trump recently denied he spearheaded the investigation, he previously called for her to "go back," despite her naturalizing as a U.S. citizen. Before the raid was carried out, Trump also hinted an investigation was about to launch.
"Additionally, the DOJ and Congress are looking at 'Congresswoman' Ilhan Omar (sic), who left Somalia with NOTHING, and is now reportedly worth more than 44 million dollars. Time will tell all," the 80-year-old wrote on X.
Senior officials are reportedly investigating with an end result of deportation in mind.
Ilhan Omar Denies All Allegations
Omar was accused of fudging her age on official documents.
Since she immigrated to the United States while fleeing from politically unstable regions, she did not have critical identification documents like a birth certificate. At the time of her naturalization, Omar was allegedly 17, but her true birth year came under question.
A wild conspiracy also claimed she married her brother to help aid in his immigration process.
These claims were adamantly denied by Omar, who indicated it was a political farce to affect her campaign.