Everything to Know About Ilhan Omar's D.C. Home Raid — as Congresswoman Faces Possible Deportation Amid Federal Investigation

Omar was born in Somalia but spent time in a refugee camp in Kenya before coming to the United States in 1995 with her family. According to the reports, she became a U.S. citizen in 2000 based on her father's naturalization.

Investigators are probing whether Omar or her late father provided false information on immigration papers, including her birth year and age. It's been alleged that her birth year is either 1981 or 1982, depending on records.

Authorities are also reportedly looking into information about her father’s background.

A difference in historical records does not prove intentional fraud.

Omar denies wrongdoing and hit back at the Trump administration in a post shared to X.

"For 10 years, Trump has targeted me with baseless lies and smear campaigns," she wrote. "This is just the latest escalation in his campaign of political intimidation."