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Home > News > Politics

Everything to Know About Ilhan Omar's D.C. Home Raid — as Congresswoman Faces Possible Deportation Amid Federal Investigation

Image of Ilham Omar
Source: MEGA

Ilhan Omar’s D.C. home was searched by Homeland Security Investigations on Oct. 12, 2026.

Oct. 15 2026, Published 2:37 p.m. ET

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Federal agents raided Congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s home in Washington, D.C., on October 12 as part of an investigation into possible immigration fraud. The search reportedly included the seizure of her personal belongings and documents.

Authorities are investigating whether information provided during her family’s immigration process decades ago was misrepresented. The inquiry also raised the possibility of the government seeking denaturalization proceedings against the Minnesota Democrat. RadarOnline.com can share everything known so far about the case.

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What Did Federal Agents Take From Ilhan Omar's Home?

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Homeland Security seized some of Omar's electronics and personal documents.
Source: ANDY FELICIOTTI/ UNSPLASH

Homeland Security seized some of Omar's electronics and personal documents.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), part of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, carried out the search on a court-approved warrant through the Justice Department. Federal officials said the operation is part of a continuing investigation.

Omar’s passport, computers and notebooks were seized by agents. Reports state that her phone has also been seized and investigators issued more than a dozen subpoenas to the grand jury, including to some of her relatives. The subpoenas are connected to a Minnesota-based investigation.

Authorities have not publicly said what the seized items might reveal or disclosed the full scope of the inquiry.

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Why Are Officials Investigating Ilhan Omar's Immigration?

Image of Ilhan Omar with other officials

Ilhan Omar is under investigation over whether she lawfully obtained U.S. citizenship.

Omar was born in Somalia but spent time in a refugee camp in Kenya before coming to the United States in 1995 with her family. According to the reports, she became a U.S. citizen in 2000 based on her father's naturalization.

Investigators are probing whether Omar or her late father provided false information on immigration papers, including her birth year and age. It's been alleged that her birth year is either 1981 or 1982, depending on records.

Authorities are also reportedly looking into information about her father’s background.

A difference in historical records does not prove intentional fraud.

Omar denies wrongdoing and hit back at the Trump administration in a post shared to X.

"For 10 years, Trump has targeted me with baseless lies and smear campaigns," she wrote. "This is just the latest escalation in his campaign of political intimidation."

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Could Ilhan Omar Lose Her Be Deported?

Ilhan Omar's passport was seized in the investigation.
Source: KELLY SIKKEMA/ UNSPLASH

Ilhan Omar's passport was seized in the investigation.

According to the administration, the probe is designed to build a case to strip Omar of her citizenship and possibly deport her, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Under U.S. law, citizenship that was acquired illegally or by concealment of material facts or willful misrepresentation could result in denaturalization proceedings.

At this time, there is no public reporting that a court has revoked Omar’s citizenship or that a deportation order has been issued.

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Ilhan Omar Condemned Home Raide

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Image of Ilhan Omar
Source: MEGA

Ilhan Omar suggested the investigation was meant to target political enemies.

In a statement released by her congressional office on Oct. 12, Omar condemned the search of her home as an “outrageous abuse of power,” and she accused the administration of weaponizing federal law enforcement against political opponents.

The timing has also raised eyebrows as Omar is seeking re-election in the November 3 midterm elections.

It's been reported that the search occurred in the 60-day period before an election when the Justice Department generally avoids making certain politically sensitive moves, though the policy doesn’t amount to a legal prohibition.

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