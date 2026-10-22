Stephen A. Smith Claims Trump Branded Himself 'The Greatest President that Ever Lived' During White House Meeting

During an appearance on The View, Smith said he accepted an offer to have dinner with Trump to advocate for HBCUs and the Black community.

Smith, who was joined by Bill Maher and musician Kid Rock, said Trump "didn't duck any smoke whatsoever" while being grilled on certain subjects.

He continued: "Essentially, it amounted to what I consider to be a very substantive evening. We were there for over four hours in the White House, and Donald Trump did not run from any questions.

"He answered every single question. He was very, very defiant with any criticism that came in his direction, or any disagreement. But as Kid Rock went on Fox News on Friday morning and articulated, it was a pleasant meeting. It was respectful."