Trump Rival Kaitlan Collins Claims Obama's Brutal Jab About White House Makeover Got 'Under Prez's Skin'

CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins said former President Barack Obama's criticism of President Donald Trump's White House renovations appeared to get under Trump's skin, pointing to the president's repeated defenses of the work during campaign stops ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

On Wednesday's episode of The Source, Collins played clips of Trump responding to Obama's remarks after the former president mocked the White House makeover during campaign rallies.

Collins said Trump appeared particularly bothered by Obama's comments about the renovations and the now-viral Cheesecake Factory comparison.