Jon Husted Breaks Silence on Donald Trump Gushing Over His 'Pile of Muscle' Backside: 'I Gotta Keep Working Out'
Oct. 25 2026, Updated 2:42 p.m. ET
Sen. Jon Husted has responded after President Donald Trump made headlines for publicly admiring the Ohio Republican's physique, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Husted joked that the president's unexpected commentary gave him a new reason to hit the gym.
Donald Trump Makes Confession About Jon Husted
Trump raised eyebrows during a rally in Youngstown, Ohio, when he described sizing up Husted's muscular build.
"It's never been my thing, to be honest with you. But I looked at his a--," Trump told the crowd. "And then I looked at his legs. It's like a pile of muscle!"
The president later revisited the moment during an appearance in Greenville, North Carolina.
"So, he's over here. I'm over here, and I'm studying his body. I've never studied the body of a man before. It's not my thing. Nothing wrong with it — of course," Trump said, laughing. "I always precede it by saying, 'Nothing wrong,' but it's never been my thing, to be honest with you."
Jon Husted Shares His Reaction
During an October 24 interview with Fox News' Aishah Hasnie, Husted was asked how he reacted to Trump's viral remarks.
"Well, I have to tell you, when I woke up the next morning after hearing that, I told my wife, I'm like, 'Hey, I think I got to get down to the gym and keep up my reputation! So, I gotta keep working out,'" the senator shared.
Jon Husted Credits His Athletic Background
The senator went on to explain that fitness has long been part of his family's lifestyle.
"But look, we're an athletic family. We try to stay in shape," Husted said. "I had a great joy of playing college football, and my wife's a marathon runner, and we're just trying to be a healthy family."
Hasnie responded, "Well, it got you a lot of headlines. Maybe some that you didn't expect, but certainly a lot of press."
Donald Trump Goes Into Further Detail About Jon Husted's Body
Trump's account in North Carolina went beyond his initial remarks, with the president describing Husted's legs, feet, and shoulders.
"I said, 'His a--, s---, it's like, it's like a pile of muscle,'" Trump said. "Then I looked at his legs, and I said, 'Man, his feet are big.'"
He continued: "Then I looked at his shoulders, and I tapped him on the shoulder, and it actually hurt my hand. He's like a piece of steel. I said, 'This guy's a monster!'"