Jon Husted Breaks Silence on Donald Trump Gushing Over His 'Pile of Muscle' Backside: 'I Gotta Keep Working Out'

Trump raised eyebrows during a rally in Youngstown, Ohio, when he described sizing up Husted's muscular build.

"It's never been my thing, to be honest with you. But I looked at his a--," Trump told the crowd. "And then I looked at his legs. It's like a pile of muscle!"

The president later revisited the moment during an appearance in Greenville, North Carolina.

"So, he's over here. I'm over here, and I'm studying his body. I've never studied the body of a man before. It's not my thing. Nothing wrong with it — of course," Trump said, laughing. "I always precede it by saying, 'Nothing wrong,' but it's never been my thing, to be honest with you."