Donald Trump Can't Stop Gushing Over Men's Bodies as He Praises RFK Jr. and 'Handsome' Generals: 'These Guys Were So Good-Looking'

Trump welcomed Robert F. Kennedy Jr., 72, onto the stage on October 23.

"I watched him for half an hour on the plane," Trump revealed to the crowd.

After Kennedy delivered remarks focused on his Make America Healthy Again agenda, Trump returned to the microphone and began complimenting his colleague's physical appearance.

"Thank you, Bobby. By the way, seriously, did anybody ever see the build? The body on Bob—did anybody ever see?" the president asked.

"He's got the body, he's got the body of a 30-year-old," Trump added.

"But he has done an amazing job. He's actually just like an amazing guy. Think of it, think of it. He's a Republican, and he's the most important Kennedy in the Kennedy family by far," the president continued.