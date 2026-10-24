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Home > News > Donald Trump

Donald Trump Can't Stop Gushing Over Men's Bodies as He Praises RFK Jr. and 'Handsome' Generals: 'These Guys Were So Good-Looking'

split image of RFK Jr. and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump praised RFK Jr.'s physique during a Florida rally.

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Oct. 24 2026, Published 5:20 p.m. ET

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President Donald Trump once again turned a campaign rally into an unexpected discussion about men's physiques, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 80-year-old president's latest remarks in Fort Myers, Florida, come amid growing attention to his repeated comments about the appearances of male Republican figures.

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Donald Trump Praises RFK Jr.'s Physique

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image of Donald Trump couldn't stop gushing over RFK Jr.'s 'build.'
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump couldn't stop gushing over RFK Jr.'s 'build.'

Trump welcomed Robert F. Kennedy Jr., 72, onto the stage on October 23.

"I watched him for half an hour on the plane," Trump revealed to the crowd.

After Kennedy delivered remarks focused on his Make America Healthy Again agenda, Trump returned to the microphone and began complimenting his colleague's physical appearance.

"Thank you, Bobby. By the way, seriously, did anybody ever see the build? The body on Bob—did anybody ever see?" the president asked.

"He's got the body, he's got the body of a 30-year-old," Trump added.

"But he has done an amazing job. He's actually just like an amazing guy. Think of it, think of it. He's a Republican, and he's the most important Kennedy in the Kennedy family by far," the president continued.

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Source: @LUCASSA56947288/X

Donald Trump spoke about RFK Jr.'s body on October 23.

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'These Guys Were So Good-Looking'

image of Donald Trump shifted his attention to three military generals, describing them as 'handsome, big, strong guys.'
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump shifted his attention to three military generals, describing them as 'handsome, big, strong guys.'

The president's commentary didn't stop with Kennedy.

Less than 10 minutes later, Trump recalled meeting with military leaders while discussing the $1,776 "warrior dividend" payments distributed to American service members last year.

"And they came in, these three guys came in, handsome, big, strong guys, four stars, four stars, and three stars," Trump recalled.

"'Sir, I think we can do $1,775.' I said, 'Wait a minute, $1,775? You mean if I add $1, it's $1,776?' That's an important name. Important term, $1,776," he shared with the Florida crowd.

Trump continued, "These guys were so good-looking. I wanted to go out immediately and make a movie because now I have my secretary of the treasury, and I have my generals all proud," referring to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

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'Brain-Scrambled'

image of Critics were quick to question Donald Trump's comments.
Source: MEGA

Critics were quick to question Donald Trump's comments.

Critics ran to the comment sections on social media to ridicule the president for his comments about men's bodies.

"W-- with this obsession with men's bodies? Creeping on men too now," someone wondered.

"He is so brain-scrambled if he thinks Roadkill F----- Kennedy Jr. has the body of a 30-year-old anything!" another exclaimed.

Another simply asked, "W-- is wrong with this guy?"

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Donald Trump's Comments Become a Running Joke

image of Donald Trump's latest comments come after he made eyebrow-raising remarks about Sen. Jon Husted's physique at rallies in Kentucky and North Carolina.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's latest comments come after he made eyebrow-raising remarks about Sen. Jon Husted's physique at rallies in Kentucky and North Carolina.

The Florida rally marked another installment in Trump's increasingly scrutinized remarks about the physiques of male political figures.

At an October 17 rally in Kentucky, he made comments about Ohio Republican Sen. Jon Husted's body before returning to the subject during an appearance in North Carolina.

"I'm studying his body," Trump told the North Carolina crowd.

"I've never studied the body of a man before; it's not my thing. Nothing wrong with it, of course... But I looked at his a--, and then I looked at his legs... and I said his a--, it's like a pile of muscle," the president said about Husted.

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