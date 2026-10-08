RFK Jr. Called Out by MAHA Ally After Boasting AI Will Help Americans 'Fact-Check Their Own Medical Advice'

Kennedy, 72, made the remarks last week in a fireside chat with Vice President JD Vance.

He said the technology would "free us from medical tyranny," and he told the invite-only audience, "We're never ever again going to be able to be dominated by public officials who tell us: 'Trust the experts.'"

He said OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman had told him, during a visit to Kennedy's office, that it would be "malpractice for a doctor to make a diagnosis or to make a prescription without at least checking A.I."

Kennedy also said that if someone says masks work, or that social distancing works, or that a vaccine will prevent transmission, AI may say otherwise.