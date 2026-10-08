RFK Jr. Called Out by MAHA Ally After Boasting AI Will Help Americans 'Fact-Check Their Own Medical Advice'
Oct. 8 2026, Published 10:35 a.m. ET
Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. told a Make America Healthy Again summit that artificial intelligence can give patients a second opinion "much better informed than any doctor in the country" and let them fact-check their own medical advice.
A MAHA ally has now called him out for the summit, RadarOnline.com has learned.
RFJ Jr. Boasts About Artificial Intelligence
Kennedy, 72, made the remarks last week in a fireside chat with Vice President JD Vance.
He said the technology would "free us from medical tyranny," and he told the invite-only audience, "We're never ever again going to be able to be dominated by public officials who tell us: 'Trust the experts.'"
He said OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman had told him, during a visit to Kennedy's office, that it would be "malpractice for a doctor to make a diagnosis or to make a prescription without at least checking A.I."
Kennedy also said that if someone says masks work, or that social distancing works, or that a vaccine will prevent transmission, AI may say otherwise.
AI and MAHA Crossover Summit
The summit was at the Waldorf Astoria in Washington. OpenAI and Anthropic were among the sponsors, along with more than a dozen companies that have business before the government, including developers of psychedelic drugs, fitness wearables, and Grail, which has a cancer-screening blood test pending at the Food and Drug Administration.
Tony Lyons, who runs a Kennedy-aligned MAHA political committee, said the point of the gathering was to "build the biggest movement we can possibly build to actually get things done."
MAHA Ally Calls Out RFK Jr.
Dr. Robert Malone, a vaccine skeptic and a MAHA ally, said the guest list left out the people who built the movement.
"There was no representation of people that have been at the core of MAHA and its creation, whether it be physicians or patients or patient advocates," he said.
The MAHA Movement
Kennedy built the MAHA movement on the argument that American children are getting sicker because of ultra-processed food, pesticides and other environmental exposures, and that federal regulators and the companies they oversee have failed to treat that as the emergency it is.
Kennedy brought it from his 2024 presidential campaign into the Department of Health and Human Services, where it has become the administration's banner for revisiting vaccine policy, food ingredients and the influence of pharmaceutical and chemical companies on federal science.