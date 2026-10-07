Coxon resigned from the AI company last month and later claimed his former employers were "racing straight to self-improving superintelligence and gambling with our lives."

Jon Stewart was stunned by what former Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon had to say about artificial intelligence, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Monday's episode of The Daily Show, Stewart asked when Coxon first saw the danger in the work. The former researcher pointed to an incident when OpenAI acted independently and hacked into servers from Hugging Face – an open-source AI platform.

"It was a group that worked together of their own accord to carry out this hack that no one had instructed them to do," Coxon explained.

After Coxon finished explaining his concerns, Stewart admitted he was "dumbstruck."

"This is more sobering than I imagined it to be, and it's shocking to me, out of the percentage of people that work in that industry, how many have turned and stated the dangers? Ten of you? Fifteen?" he asked.