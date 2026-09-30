Controversial Podcaster Joe Rogan Issues Terrifying Warning About Future of AI: 'We're in Trouble'

He compared the modern state of AI to the same issue, but "on steroids."

"It’s also The Terminator on steroids and also The Matrix. We don’t have any idea where it’s gonna go," he continued. "I think we’re in trouble. I think we’re in a level of trouble that right now we think it’s manageable and it’s kind of cause like they’re breaking into websites, it’s no big deal, but what about when they take over the power grid?"

Speaking to guest Sam Morril on his podcast, Rogan seemed fearful – as do several Hollywood hot shots.