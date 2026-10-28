Donald Trump Claims Barack Obama Needs 'Every Piece of Lettuce He Eats' to Be 'Perfect' in Bizarre Rant
Oct. 28 2026, Published 3:20 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump has claimed he is both healthier and a better golfer than Barack Obama during a rally in Corpus Christi, Texas, RadarOnline can report.
On Tuesday, October 27, while speaking to supporters, Trump recounted a supposed exchange with his former White House physician, Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX).
White House Doctor: 'The Healthiest Is President Donald J. Trump'
According to the president, Jackson was once asked who was healthiest among Obama, George W. Bush, and Trump.
"Without question, the healthiest is President Donald J. Trump," Trump claimed Jackson responded.
Trump continued the purported quotation, adding that Jackson also called him "a much better golfer," before saying, "I am a much – that I will agree to."
The Lettuce Tangent
Trump then took a detour and began ranting about Obama's apparent eating habits.
"But no, no. But, you know, 'cause Obama – every piece of lettuce he eats has to be perfect, and I don't – I'm not that choosy," he said.
Trump’s usual McDonald’s order is two Big Macs, two Filet-O-Fishes and a large chocolate milkshake, totaling roughly 2,430 calories.
The tall order has long been cited as a contrast to the more particular habits he attributed to Obama.
The remarks came as Trump touted his efforts to rename the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America and Lake Ontario to Lake America.
Rep. Ronny Jackson's Credibility Explained
Although Trump claimed Jackson had served as physician to all three presidents, Jackson was the personal physician to Obama and Trump.
He served in the White House Medical Unit during the Bush administration.
Trump praised Jackson's career, noting that he had served as White House physician, become an admiral, and later entered Congress.
Jackson is currently running for reelection.
Texas Visit and Political Context
The Corpus Christi rally was part of Trump's fourth visit to Texas in two months and his sixth this year. He later appeared in Lubbock.
The trip comes as Republican Senate candidate Ken Paxton faces a competitive race against Democrat James Talarico, even though Trump carried the state by a wide margin in 2024.