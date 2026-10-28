Donald Trump Claims Barack Obama Needs 'Every Piece of Lettuce He Eats' to Be 'Perfect' in Bizarre Rant

Trump then took a detour and began ranting about Obama's apparent eating habits.

"But no, no. But, you know, 'cause Obama – every piece of lettuce he eats has to be perfect, and I don't – I'm not that choosy," he said.

Trump’s usual McDonald’s order is two Big Macs, two Filet-O-Fishes and a large chocolate milkshake, totaling roughly 2,430 calories.

The tall order has long been cited as a contrast to the more particular habits he attributed to Obama.

The remarks came as Trump touted his efforts to rename the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America and Lake Ontario to Lake America.