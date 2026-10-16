Who Is Ken Paxton? Everything to Know About Texas Attorney General as Leaked Audio Exposes Bitter Feud With Sen. John Cornyn
Oct. 16 2026, Published 1:06 p.m. ET
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton accused outgoing U.S. Sen. John Cornyn of wanting him to lose the November election in audio from a private Washington fundraiser obtained by CNN. RadarOnline.com can report.
“He’s clearly not helping. He wants me to lose,” Paxton said at the Sept. 24 gathering, according to the recording.
Paxton, the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate, is facing Democratic state Rep. James Talarico in a race that has become increasingly competitive.
Ken Paxton Alleges Lack Of Support From John Cornyn
The two Republicans spent months battling for the GOP nomination before Paxton defeated Cornyn in the May runoff with President Donald Trump’s endorsement. Cornyn has since declined to endorse Paxton or campaign for him, although he has said he supports the Republican ticket.
Cornyn has also been openly critical of Paxton’s campaign. In August, he described Paxton as a “poor campaigner” and “lazy” and said the Senate race was shaping up to be close.
Paxton Recounts Alleged Dallas Restaurant Exchange
During the fundraiser, Paxton also described an encounter he said a friend had with Cornyn at a Dallas restaurant. According to Paxton, his friend bought dessert for Cornyn’s table and thanked him for supporting the Republican ticket and Paxton.
Paxton said Cornyn became visibly angry and told the friend that Paxton would lose and that Republicans needed to “teach those Republicans a lesson. CNN said it could not independently confirm Paxton’s account.
Cornyn strategist Rob Jesmer denied that the restaurant conversation happened, telling CNN that if Cornyn wanted Paxton to lose, he would be more active in the campaign. Paxton’s campaign also dismissed the account as “a story that doesn’t exist.”
Paxton’s campaign said he has called and texted Cornyn and offered to speak with him.
The campaign also said Paxton appreciates Cornyn’s decades of service and hopes he will help Republicans retain the Senate majority.
Texas Senate Race Draws National Attention
The dispute comes as Republicans pour at least $100 million into the Texas Senate race. The Senate Leadership Fund alone announced a $100 million advertising commitment in September as Paxton trailed Talarico in several polls.
The stakes are unusually high for Republicans. Texas has not elected a Democrat to statewide office since 1994, but recent polling has shown Talarico running competitively against Paxton, including one July survey that put Talarico ahead 45% to 40%.
About Paxton-Cornyn Tensions
The rivalry predates their 2026 Senate contest. Cornyn has criticized Paxton over years of legal and political controversies, while Paxton has repeatedly portrayed Cornyn as out of step with Texas Republicans.
Paxton’s legal history includes a securities fraud case that was resolved in 2024. Under an agreement, he paid nearly $300,000 in restitution, completed 100 hours of community service, and took legal ethics education, while prosecutors dropped three felony charges. Paxton maintained his innocence.
Paxton also survived a 2023 impeachment trial in the Texas Senate. After defeating Cornyn, he entered the general election facing the challenge of uniting Republicans behind his candidacy.
Talarico has sought to capitalize on the Republican divide, including by appealing to voters who previously supported Cornyn.