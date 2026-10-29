Jennifer Aniston and Kris Jenner's Rescue Dogs Dragged Into 'Puppy Laundering' Scandal as L.A. Officials Allege Breeder Animals Were Passed Off as Rescues

The Los Angeles City Attorney's Office has sued Studio City-based Wagmor Pets, its founder Melissa Bacelar and two related businesses, alleging they bought dogs from commercial breeders and puppy mills and sold them to customers as rescued animals.

The civil lawsuit alleges the defendants purchased hundreds, and potentially thousands, of dogs from breeders across the country before marketing them as rescues in California. The allegations have not been proven in court.

Prosecutors claim customers paid adoption fees ranging from $650 to $1,500 while believing they were helping dogs in need. The city alleges the operation instead functioned as an illegal commercial enterprise disguised as an animal rescue.