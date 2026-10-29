Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Ticker > Breaking News

Halle Berry Suffers Major Custody Loss in Bitter Court Battle with Ex-Husband Olivier Martinez — After Shocking Abuse Allegations.

Halle Berry scored a mixed decision in her bitter custody battle with ex-husband Olivier Martinez.
Source: MEGA

Halle Berry scored a mixed decision in her bitter custody battle with ex-husband Olivier Martinez.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 29 2026, Published 2:23 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Halle Berry has reportedly lost physical custody of her 13-year-old son, Maceo, RadarOnline.com has learned, as part of a bitter battle with ex-husband Olivier Martinez.

However, the Oscar-winning actress has scored a major victory after a judge dismissed Martinez's request for a domestic violence restraining order, which would have barred her from seeing the boy completely, and lifted all temporary restrictions imposed on her.

Article continues below advertisement

Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez Both Declare Victory

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
A temporary restraining order blocking her from seeing her son has been dissolved.
Source: MEGA

A temporary restraining order blocking her from seeing her son has been dissolved.

Still, the ruling could be considered a "huge win" for Berry, according to an insider, after Martinez accused the actress of abusing their teen son and wanted his ex to stay away.

"We are extremely pleased that the Court has dissolved the TRO," Berry’s attorney, Marina Beck, said in a statement. "As we move forward, Halle is determined to continue to focus on the well-being and best interests of her family."

At the same time, Martinez's lawyer is taking a victory lap as well. Patrick Baghdaserians shared Martinez was given primary physical custody Maceo, where he and Berry had joint custody in the past.

Beck reportedly wanted to restore custody between the parents to a 50/50 split, but the judge rejected that. He also ruled Berry could no longer have overnight visits with her son.

Article continues below advertisement

Halle Berry Accused of 'Grabbing and Chocking' Her Teenage Son

Martinez claimed Berry was abusive toward their son and physically attacked him.
Source: MEGA

Martinez claimed Berry was abusive toward their son and physically attacked him.

As Radar has reported, Martinez made explosive allegations accusing Berry of becoming "physically and emotionally abusive" toward their son, including allegedly grabbing him around the neck and choking him.

Martinez, 60, filed the temporary restraining order against Berry, 60, while seeking sole custody of their only child, claiming the teen called him in a traumatized panic to come pick him up after the alleged attack at his mom's house.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, the shocking incident unfolded on September 26, when Berry allegedly mocked Maceo for playing a virtual reality game in his bedroom at night. "Stop. Let me finish the game first," Maceo allegedly begged his mom, according to Martinez, as Berry went on to reportedly tell him he looked "so stupid" and was "such an idiot" in his virtual reality goggles.

"The situation escalated, and Petitioner jumped on our son and started physically fighting with him," the French-born actor claimed in the documents, contending, "She grabbed Maceo by the neck and started choking him while shouting, 'Who is dominant now?! Who is dominant?!'" The Catwoman star's fiancé, Van Hunt, was present when the incident went down.

Article continues below advertisement

Halle Berry's Turn to Levy Accusations Against Her Ex

Berry countered with allegations against Martinez.
Source: MEGA

Berry countered with allegations against Martinez.

Berry has made some damning allegations of her own, claiming her ex-husband's alleged jealousy and aggression ultimately drove their relationship to an end.

The Monster's Ball star said she witnessed Martinez's alleged "mood swings, aggression, and jealous behavior" firsthand throughout their marriage.

She also shared one particularly disturbing alleged incident involving an outfit she planned to wear to an event.

"On one occasion," she said, "Olivier got so mad that I was wearing a sheer skirt to an event that he kicked a huge hole in our bedroom door."

READ MORE ON Breaking News Ticker
Alon Alexander, his twin brother Oren, and older brother Tal were sentenced to 30 years in prison.

'Monster' Alexander Brothers Sentenced to 30 Years Behind Bars — After Siblings' Families Begged Judge for Leniency

Photo of Thomas Markle, Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle's Estranged Dad Thomas Accused of Traveling Abroad to Abuse Children in Disturbing Letter to Police — After Son Left 'Horrified' By Allegations

Happily Never After

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

photo of Olivier Martinez and Halle Berry
Source: MEGA

The former couple wed in 2013 and welcomed Maceo a few months later.

Martinez and Berry began dating after falling for each other in 2010 while filming the action-horror flick Dark Tide. The former couple married at a French chateau in July 2013, three months before the actress gave birth to Maceo at the age of 47.

The couple's marriage imploded in October 2015, with both Berry and Martinez filing for divorce.

They later agreed to share joint legal custody of their son, with the former Bond girl ordered to pay her ex $8,000 a month in child support.

After a drawn-out eight-year legal battle, the pair finalized their divorce in 2023.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.