Halle Berry Suffers Major Custody Loss in Bitter Court Battle with Ex-Husband Olivier Martinez — After Shocking Abuse Allegations.

However, the Oscar-winning actress has scored a major victory after a judge dismissed Martinez's request for a domestic violence restraining order, which would have barred her from seeing the boy completely, and lifted all temporary restrictions imposed on her.

Halle Berry has reportedly lost physical custody of her 13-year-old son, Maceo, RadarOnline.com has learned, as part of a bitter battle with ex-husband Olivier Martinez .

A temporary restraining order blocking her from seeing her son has been dissolved.

Still, the ruling could be considered a "huge win" for Berry, according to an insider, after Martinez accused the actress of abusing their teen son and wanted his ex to stay away.

"We are extremely pleased that the Court has dissolved the TRO," Berry’s attorney, Marina Beck, said in a statement. "As we move forward, Halle is determined to continue to focus on the well-being and best interests of her family."

At the same time, Martinez's lawyer is taking a victory lap as well. Patrick Baghdaserians shared Martinez was given primary physical custody Maceo, where he and Berry had joint custody in the past.

Beck reportedly wanted to restore custody between the parents to a 50/50 split, but the judge rejected that. He also ruled Berry could no longer have overnight visits with her son.