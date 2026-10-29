Halle Berry Suffers Major Custody Loss in Bitter Court Battle with Ex-Husband Olivier Martinez — After Shocking Abuse Allegations.
Oct. 29 2026, Published 2:23 p.m. ET
Halle Berry has reportedly lost physical custody of her 13-year-old son, Maceo, RadarOnline.com has learned, as part of a bitter battle with ex-husband Olivier Martinez.
However, the Oscar-winning actress has scored a major victory after a judge dismissed Martinez's request for a domestic violence restraining order, which would have barred her from seeing the boy completely, and lifted all temporary restrictions imposed on her.
Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez Both Declare Victory
Still, the ruling could be considered a "huge win" for Berry, according to an insider, after Martinez accused the actress of abusing their teen son and wanted his ex to stay away.
"We are extremely pleased that the Court has dissolved the TRO," Berry’s attorney, Marina Beck, said in a statement. "As we move forward, Halle is determined to continue to focus on the well-being and best interests of her family."
At the same time, Martinez's lawyer is taking a victory lap as well. Patrick Baghdaserians shared Martinez was given primary physical custody Maceo, where he and Berry had joint custody in the past.
Beck reportedly wanted to restore custody between the parents to a 50/50 split, but the judge rejected that. He also ruled Berry could no longer have overnight visits with her son.
Halle Berry Accused of 'Grabbing and Chocking' Her Teenage Son
As Radar has reported, Martinez made explosive allegations accusing Berry of becoming "physically and emotionally abusive" toward their son, including allegedly grabbing him around the neck and choking him.
Martinez, 60, filed the temporary restraining order against Berry, 60, while seeking sole custody of their only child, claiming the teen called him in a traumatized panic to come pick him up after the alleged attack at his mom's house.
According to court documents obtained by Radar, the shocking incident unfolded on September 26, when Berry allegedly mocked Maceo for playing a virtual reality game in his bedroom at night. "Stop. Let me finish the game first," Maceo allegedly begged his mom, according to Martinez, as Berry went on to reportedly tell him he looked "so stupid" and was "such an idiot" in his virtual reality goggles.
"The situation escalated, and Petitioner jumped on our son and started physically fighting with him," the French-born actor claimed in the documents, contending, "She grabbed Maceo by the neck and started choking him while shouting, 'Who is dominant now?! Who is dominant?!'" The Catwoman star's fiancé, Van Hunt, was present when the incident went down.
Halle Berry's Turn to Levy Accusations Against Her Ex
Berry has made some damning allegations of her own, claiming her ex-husband's alleged jealousy and aggression ultimately drove their relationship to an end.
The Monster's Ball star said she witnessed Martinez's alleged "mood swings, aggression, and jealous behavior" firsthand throughout their marriage.
She also shared one particularly disturbing alleged incident involving an outfit she planned to wear to an event.
"On one occasion," she said, "Olivier got so mad that I was wearing a sheer skirt to an event that he kicked a huge hole in our bedroom door."
Happily Never After
Martinez and Berry began dating after falling for each other in 2010 while filming the action-horror flick Dark Tide. The former couple married at a French chateau in July 2013, three months before the actress gave birth to Maceo at the age of 47.
The couple's marriage imploded in October 2015, with both Berry and Martinez filing for divorce.
They later agreed to share joint legal custody of their son, with the former Bond girl ordered to pay her ex $8,000 a month in child support.
After a drawn-out eight-year legal battle, the pair finalized their divorce in 2023.