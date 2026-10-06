EXCLUSIVE: Halle Berry Claims 'Jealous' Olivier Martinez 'Kicked Huge Hole' in Bedroom Door Over Her Sheer Skirt — as Actress Reveals Reason Marriage Ended

According to court documents obtained by Radar, Berry claimed she witnessed Martinez's alleged "mood swings, aggression, and jealous behavior" firsthand throughout their marriage.

The actress said those alleged behaviors were ultimately the reason their relationship fell apart.

Berry, 60, detailed one particularly disturbing alleged incident involving an outfit she planned to wear to an event.

She claimed: "On one occasion, Olivier got so mad that I was wearing a sheer skirt to an event that he kicked a huge hole in our bedroom door."