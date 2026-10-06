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EXCLUSIVE: Halle Berry Claims 'Jealous' Olivier Martinez 'Kicked Huge Hole' in Bedroom Door Over Her Sheer Skirt — as Actress Reveals Reason Marriage Ended

Halle Berry,Olivier Martinez
Source: MEGA

Halle Berry has accused her ex of exhibiting 'jealous' behavior.

Oct. 6 2026, Published 4:20 p.m. ET

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Halle Berry has revealed explosive new details about the breakdown of her marriage to Olivier Martinez, claiming her ex-husband's alleged jealousy and aggression ultimately drove their relationship to an end, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Oscar-winning actress made the stunning allegations in a new declaration filed as part of the former couple's escalating custody battle over their 13-year-old son, Maceo.

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'Kicked a Huge Hole'

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Photo of Halle Berry, Olivier Martinez
Source: MEGA

Berry claimed Martinez's alleged jealousy and aggression ultimately contributed to the end of their marriage.

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According to court documents obtained by Radar, Berry claimed she witnessed Martinez's alleged "mood swings, aggression, and jealous behavior" firsthand throughout their marriage.

The actress said those alleged behaviors were ultimately the reason their relationship fell apart.

Berry, 60, detailed one particularly disturbing alleged incident involving an outfit she planned to wear to an event.

She claimed: "On one occasion, Olivier got so mad that I was wearing a sheer skirt to an event that he kicked a huge hole in our bedroom door."

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Halle Berry Fires Back at Olivier Martinez’s Claims

Halle Berry,Olivier Martinez
Source: MEGA

Berry alleged Martinez once became so angry over a sheer skirt she planned to wear.

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The Monster's Ball star made the allegation while pushing back against Martinez's recent claim that she disturbed his peace and that he feared her.

Berry argued his allegations were inconsistent with both his past behavior and the man she had known for more than a decade.

"These statements do not reflect the Olivier I have known for 13 years and are inconsistent with both his conduct and the history of our relationship," she declared.

Martinez has not been found liable for the newly alleged bedroom-door incident described by Berry in her declaration.

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Halle Berry Revisits Infamous Thanksgiving Fight

Olivier Martinez
Source: MEGA

Berry also revisited Martinez's infamous Thanksgiving altercation.

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Berry also pointed to Martinez's history with Gabriel Aubry, the father of her daughter Nahla. The movie star described Martinez, a trained boxer, as having had an "acrimonious relationship" with Aubry and referenced the men's highly publicized Thanksgiving Day altercation.

Berry alleged the physical confrontation took place in her driveway while Nahla was present and resulted in Aubry sustaining visible injuries. She also vehemently rejected separate allegations Martinez has leveled against her involving alleged racially charged remarks.

The Catwoman star said she "did not and would not" make such comments, noting her mother is white and that she and both of her children are biracial. She additionally denied ever threatening to have Martinez deported or making such a threat in front of their son.

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Halle Berry,Olivier Martinez
Source: MEGA

Berry is fighting back against Martinez’s allegations.

The accusations surfaced as Berry fights back against the domestic violence restraining order Martinez recently obtained amid their increasingly bitter custody dispute.

Berry alleged Martinez's latest legal action fits a pattern that emerges when the former spouses disagree over their son's education, mental health treatment, or enforcement of existing court orders.

She claimed Martinez responds to such disputes by disparaging her and questioning her fitness as a parent or her mental health.

Berry has denied abusing their son and is asking the court to reconsider restrictions affecting her custody rights.

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