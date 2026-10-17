Halle Berry's 'Extreme Rage' and 'Mood Swings' Revealed by Insider Amid Bitter Custody Battle With Ex Olivier Martinez

A source who has known Berry for years told Page Six that the actress, 60, can shift her mood in a matter of moments.

"Halle can be the loveliest human being you've ever met, then within seconds she'll fly into a rage," the insider claimed.

"There is what I can only term as a dysregulation to her moods that many, many people in her world have witnessed," the source added. "I don't think anyone in her life is immune to the mood swings."

The insider also referenced Berry's reported lingering anger after Robert Downey Jr. accidentally broke her arm while filming the 2003 thriller Gothika.

"When you put all the pieces together, you see there might be a mood issue happening," the source said. "However, this doesn't make her guilty of what she's being accused of."