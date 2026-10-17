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Home > News > Halle Berry

Halle Berry's 'Extreme Rage' and 'Mood Swings' Revealed by Insider Amid Bitter Custody Battle With Ex Olivier Martinez

image of Halle Berry
Source: MEGA

Halle Berry faced fresh scrutiny as a longtime insider made claims about her alleged temper amid her custody battle with ex Olivier Martinez.

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Oct. 17 2026, Updated 1:54 p.m. ET

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Halle Berry's private life is under scrutiny as she battles ex-husband Olivier Martinez over custody of their 13-year-old son, Maceo, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Now, a longtime insider is making startling claims about the Oscar winner's alleged temper, while Berry vehemently denies accusations that she physically abused her son.

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Insider Claims Halle Berry Has a Volatile Temper

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image of A source who has known Halle Berry for years claimed that the actress can shift from kindness to rage in a matter of seconds.
Source: MEGA

A source who has known Halle Berry for years claimed that the actress can shift from kindness to rage in a matter of seconds.

A source who has known Berry for years told Page Six that the actress, 60, can shift her mood in a matter of moments.

"Halle can be the loveliest human being you've ever met, then within seconds she'll fly into a rage," the insider claimed.

"There is what I can only term as a dysregulation to her moods that many, many people in her world have witnessed," the source added. "I don't think anyone in her life is immune to the mood swings."

The insider also referenced Berry's reported lingering anger after Robert Downey Jr. accidentally broke her arm while filming the 2003 thriller Gothika.

"When you put all the pieces together, you see there might be a mood issue happening," the source said. "However, this doesn't make her guilty of what she's being accused of."

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Troubled History of Legal Battles

image of Halle Berry's past legal battles have resurfaced as she fights allegations made by ex-husband Olivier Martinez.
Source: MEGA

Halle Berry's past legal battles have resurfaced as she fights allegations made by ex-husband Olivier Martinez.

Berry's past includes a 2000 hit-and-run in Hollywood.

After running a red light and colliding with another vehicle, she left before police arrived.

She later pleaded no contest to leaving the scene, receiving three years of probation, a $13,500 fine, and 200 hours of community service.

Her relationships have also involved contentious legal disputes.

Berry and ex-Gabriel Aubry, the father of her daughter Nahla, fought over custody and parenting decisions after their 2010 split.

In 2014, Berry was ordered to pay Aubry $16,000 monthly in child support, along with other expenses.

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Olivier Martinez Custody Fight Escalates

image of Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez are locked in a bitter legal battle over their 13-year-old son, Maceo.
Source: MEGA

Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez are locked in a bitter legal battle over their 13-year-old son, Maceo.

Berry's divorce from Martinez, whom she married in 2013, took eight years to finalize.

The former couple announced their separation in 2015, and their divorce was finalized in 2023.

Berry was ordered to pay Martinez $8,000 monthly in child support, plus additional expenses.

"These custody situations enrage Halle," the insider claimed. "And she has to support these men. They have both relied on her to support them, so it's understandable that she would get upset, but her rage is sometimes out of control."

Martinez has accused Berry of choking and physically abusing Maceo during a September 26 altercation.

Berry has denied the claims, describing them as "meritless and deliberately misleading."

Martinez has temporary sole custody, and a judge has ruled that Maceo can testify in the proceedings.

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Daughter Defends Halle Berry as Court Battle Continues

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image of Halle Berry's daughter defended her mother in a court declaration.
Source: MEGA

Halle Berry's daughter defended her mother in a court declaration.

Nahla, 18, submitted a court declaration describing Berry as a "loving and devoted parent" who can be strict but is also "warm, supportive, and deeply involved in our lives."

"I never observed anything abusive about her parenting," Nahla stated, denying that she had witnessed her mother physically harm her brother.

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