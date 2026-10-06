EXCLUSIVE: Halle Berry Accuses Ex Olivier Martinez of Using Their Son to 'Extract More Money' From Her — as Actress Blasts His 'Cruel, Manufactured' Abuse Claims

According to court documents obtained by Radar, Berry's attorneys claimed Martinez's allegations were part of a calculated attempt to gain leverage in the former couple's custody battle over their 13-year-old son, Maceo.

"This case is not about domestic violence," Berry's lawyers declared, describing the dispute instead as the actress' fight to protect her relationship with her son and secure treatment and educational support they say he needs.

In one of the filing's most explosive claims, Berry's legal team alleged Martinez had a financial incentive to obtain additional custody. "More custody of Maceo is also a way for willfully unemployed Olivier to extract more money from Halle for child support, which Olivier uses to support himself," her attorneys alleged.