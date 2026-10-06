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EXCLUSIVE: Halle Berry Accuses Ex Olivier Martinez of Using Their Son to 'Extract More Money' From Her — as Actress Blasts His 'Cruel, Manufactured' Abuse Claims

Photo of Halle Berry, Olivier Martinez
Source: MEGA

Halle Berry has accused ex-husband Olivier Martinez of making 'cruel' and 'manufactured' claims amid their bitter custody battle over their son.

Oct. 6 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

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Halle Berry has launched a blistering counterattack against ex-husband Olivier Martinez, accusing him of using their son in an attempt to "extract more money" from her, as she vehemently denies allegations she abused their child, RadarOnline.com can reveal

The Oscar-winning actress filed an emergency request in Los Angeles Superior Court seeking relief from temporary custody restrictions imposed after Martinez obtained a domestic violence restraining order.

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Explosive Money Accusation

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Photo of Halle Berry
Source: MEGA

Berry has launched a legal counterattack against ex-husband Martinez.

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According to court documents obtained by Radar, Berry's attorneys claimed Martinez's allegations were part of a calculated attempt to gain leverage in the former couple's custody battle over their 13-year-old son, Maceo.

"This case is not about domestic violence," Berry's lawyers declared, describing the dispute instead as the actress' fight to protect her relationship with her son and secure treatment and educational support they say he needs.

In one of the filing's most explosive claims, Berry's legal team alleged Martinez had a financial incentive to obtain additional custody. "More custody of Maceo is also a way for willfully unemployed Olivier to extract more money from Halle for child support, which Olivier uses to support himself," her attorneys alleged.

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Bitter Battle Over Their Son

Halle Berry,Olivier Martinez
Source: MEGA

Berry and Martinez are locked in an escalating court war after the actress vehemently denied allegations.

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Berry's legal team also alleged Martinez had a financial incentive to obtain additional custody. They claimed Martinez sought a "strategic advantage" as Berry was preparing to enforce existing court orders concerning their son's mental health and educational needs.

Berry's attorneys went even further, accusing Martinez of having "weaponized the legal system" through attempts to "silence Halle into submission."

They also alleged his latest court maneuver was calculated to secure a "litigation and public-relations advantage" rather than protect their son.

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'I Would Never Hurt Our Child'

Photo of Olivier Martinez
Source: MEGA

Martinez has accused Berry of abusing their son, allegations the Oscar winner has called 'absolutely false.'

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Berry issued an emphatic denial in her own declaration, calling Martinez's description of the alleged September 26 incident "absolutely false."

She said video recorded that evening and her messages with Martinez contradict his account and insisted she has "never physically, emotionally, or otherwise abused Maceo." Berry declared: "I am a victim of domestic violence, and I help victims of domestic violence. I am not a perpetrator of violence. I would never hurt our child."

Her legal team also pointed to Martinez's conduct following the alleged incident, claiming he subsequently allowed Maceo to spend two nights in Berry's care and did not immediately raise safety concerns.

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Halle Berry Calls Claims 'Manufactured'

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Photo of Olivier Martinez
Source: MEGA

The former couple's escalating court battle is scheduled to return before a judge.

Berry said the latest battle risks inflicting lasting damage on her relationship with her son. "I have never abused or mistreated Maceo in any way," she declared.

The movie star said her son may not always appreciate the rules she imposes, but argued he needs structure and continued contact with his mother rather than a separation stemming from what she called "cruel, manufactured claims."

Berry is asking the court to restore the former couple's previous physical custody schedule and enforce an existing order giving her tie-breaking authority over certain decisions involving Maceo's mental health and education.

The former couple's escalating court battle is scheduled to return before a judge on October 16.

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