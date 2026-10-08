Halle Berry's Daughter Nahla, 18, Defends Actress Amid Explosive Claims by Ex-Husband Olivier Martinez She Abused Their 13-Year-Old Son — 'I Never Saw Her Act Violently'

Halle Berry's daughter defended her mother's parenting after the actress' former husband, Olivier Martinez, accused her of abusing their shared son, Maceo, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Nahla – whose father is Berry's ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry – backed her mom in a Los Angeles Superior Court declaration on October 3.

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Berry Is a 'Loving and Devoted Parent'

Source: MEGA Nahla praised her mom's parenting in court declaration.

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She wrote: "I never observed anything abusive about her parenting." Nahla, 18, described Berry – who has also denied the allegations against her – as a "loving and devoted parent," and someone who is "warm, supportive, and deeply involved." She also noted the former Bond Girl "can be strict when necessary and expects her children to follow rules and be respectful." Nahla split her time between Berry and her father as a child, and clarified that she has lived with Maceo for most of his life. "I have never seen my mom hit, slap, choke, grab, or physically abuse Maceo in any way," she continued. "I have never seen my mom place her hands around Maceo’s neck, put him in a chokehold, restrict his breathing, or engage in any conduct remotely resembling the allegations that have been made against her."

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'She Always Made Time' for Her Kids

Source: MEGA Nahla says her mom was always present during childhood, despite her high profile.

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Despite Berry's high public profile, Nahla said "she always made time for" her kids. "She attended his games, drove him to practices and tournaments, and advocated for his education and access to medical treatment and therapy," Nahla explained. "She celebrates our successes, supports us through challenges, and is always there when we need her." Nahla insisted Berry has "never" spoken negatively to her children about their fathers, insisting she "encouraged" them to "maintain loving relationships" with them.

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Nahla Claims Martinez 'Beat Up' Dad Aubry

Source: MEGA Nahla accused Martinez of being violent towards her father.

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Elsewhere in the document, she also accused Martinez of "beating up" Aubry when she was younger. She wrote: "In all my years living with my mom, I have never witnessed her act violently toward anyone; however, I do remember Olivier beating up my father in our driveway when I was little." Nahla was "shocked, very sad and very upset" when she heard about the allegations, and claimed she spoke to both Berry and Maceo two days after the alleged incident on September 29, and the 13-year-old boy "didn't seem upset." She added: "This has been upsetting for me because Maceo is my brother, I care deeply about him, and I am concerned about the impact these proceedings are having on him and his relationship with my mom." Martinez, 60, has obtained a temporary restraining order against the actress restricting her parenting time before a hearing on October 16.

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Source: MEGA Berry and Martinez are at war over the custody of their son.

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She is currently only allowed visitation with her son on between 10am and 8pm on Mondays and Tuesdays, and Saturdays and Sundays. In response to Nahla's comments, Martinez told People: "My paramount concern is and always has been the health, welfare, and safety of our son, Maceo. My actions are solely motivated by protecting him.: "I hope that Halle takes responsibility for whatever happened that night and keeps our son’s welfare in mind," he concluded.

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Source: MEGA Martinez was accused of 'jealous behavior' during his marriage to Berry.