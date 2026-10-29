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Home > News > Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama Admits She 'Stalked' Comedian for Years Before Finally Meeting Her in Bizarre Confession

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Source: Michelle Obama/YouTube

Michelle Obama raved about how she 'stalked' a comedian for 'years' before finally getting to meet her.

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Oct. 29 2026, Published 2:20 p.m. ET

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Michelle Obama made the bizarre admission that she'd been "stalking" comedian Zainab Johnson for "years," revealing she'd become so obsessed with the stand-up star's comedy that she was desperate to meet her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Obama, 62, had Johnson, 34, as the guest on the Wednesday, October 28, episode of her IMO podcast, where she gushed about how much she wanted to work with the comic.

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'I Have Been Stalking You Literally For Years'

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Photo of Michelle Obama
Source: Michelle Obama/YouTube

Michelle Obama admitted she'd been 'stalking' Zainab Johnson ever since discovering her comedy.

"I feel like this moment, it illustrates the power of manifestation because I have manifested my relationship with you. I have been stalking you for years, literally, literally for years," Obama told Johnson.

The former first lady said that she found out about the Harlem, New York, native from a member of her "team."

"They were like, because they know I love comedy. I love funny stuff. I'm not on Instagram. So anytime anything is good, they're like, you got to check this out, and saw some of your stand-up," Obama explained.

"And I was like, this woman is amazing. I called the Higher Ground team then, and I was like, these are the kind of people we want to work with. See, y'all got to find her. And then I stalked you for years, years," the Becoming author enthused.

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The 'Stalking' Was Mutual

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Source: Michelle Obama/YouTube

Johnson invited Michelle Obama to one of her shows but she was unable to attend.

Johnson returned the praise, telling Obama, "You know what's so wonderful, it's wonderful when somebody's stalking you, and you're also stalking them."

The Upload star said she made a video to get the former White House resident's attention and invite her to one of her stand-up shows.

"I was in Michigan, and I made a flippant video. You know, I was like, 'Michelle, I hear you're going to be in Michigan! Come to the show; we'll set you up.' I mean, I was like, I'll get an Uber Black. I'll make sure it's bulletproof. Like I was trying to really, you know, do what you need, you know?"

Johnson added, "And they were like, 'She's not coming to your show. But she loves you."

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Michelle Obama and Zainab Johnson Finally Connected in Person in 2024

Photo of Michelle Obama and Zainab Johnson
Source: Michelle Obama/YouTube

After years of 'stalking' Johnson, Michelle Obama was finally able to meet her during an event in Atlanta.

Obama finally got her chance to meet Johnson face-to-face in 2024, when the former first lady traveled to Atlanta for a Project Vote event and learned the Miss Governor actress was performing nearby.

Determined not to let the opportunity slip away after years of admiring the comedian from afar, The Light We Carry author had her team track down Johnson and extend a personal invitation so the two could finally connect.

While they had a brief meeting in the green room at Obama's event, she swooned to Johnson, "I couldn't fully describe to you how long I had been stalking you. I mean, and how much I wanted to get to know you and let you know how funny I think you are."

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Michelle Obama Co-Produced Zainab Johnson's Debut Netflix Comedy Special

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Source: MEGA

Michelle Obama co-produced Johnson's debut Netflix comedy special 'Toxically Optimistic.'

The relationship has since blossomed from a fangirl obsession into a full-blown friendship and Hollywood partnership, with the Obamas' production company, Higher Ground, co-producing Johnson's debut Netflix stand-up special, Toxically Optimistic, through Michelle and Barack's first-look deal with the streaming giant.

Johnson still can't get over how "much of a flex" it is that the former FLOTUS is such a massive fan and admirer who is backing her work.

"I don't know any other comedian that Mrs. Michelle Obama is like, 'I was stalking.' I actually have more goals, but I think I can stop here...I won!" the Hijabs Off comedian raved.

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