Michelle Obama Admits She 'Stalked' Comedian for Years Before Finally Meeting Her in Bizarre Confession

Obama, 62, had Johnson, 34, as the guest on the Wednesday, October 28, episode of her IMO podcast , where she gushed about how much she wanted to work with the comic.

Michelle Obama made the bizarre admission that she'd been "stalking" comedian Zainab Johnson for "years," revealing she'd become so obsessed with the stand-up star's comedy that she was desperate to meet her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"I feel like this moment, it illustrates the power of manifestation because I have manifested my relationship with you. I have been stalking you for years, literally, literally for years," Obama told Johnson.

The former first lady said that she found out about the Harlem, New York, native from a member of her "team."

"They were like, because they know I love comedy. I love funny stuff. I'm not on Instagram. So anytime anything is good, they're like, you got to check this out, and saw some of your stand-up," Obama explained.

"And I was like, this woman is amazing. I called the Higher Ground team then, and I was like, these are the kind of people we want to work with. See, y'all got to find her. And then I stalked you for years, years," the Becoming author enthused.