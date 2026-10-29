EXCLUSIVE: Jack Lowden Emerges as Clear Favorite to Become the Next James Bond
Oct. 29 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Jack Lowden has emerged as the clear favorite to become the next James Bond, with the Scottish actor said to be pulling ahead of his Hollywood rivals following a final round of screen tests for the coveted role.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 36-year-old Slow Horses star is understood to have auditioned at Bray Studios near London over the weekend alongside Callum Turner, 36, Josh O'Connor, 36, and a mystery fourth contender.
Jack Lowden Emerges as Frontrunner for James Bond
But with producers reportedly approaching a decision on who will replace Daniel Craig, 58, sources tell us Lowden has become the bookmakers' frontrunner, attracting odds of 8/11.
An insider familiar with the speculation surrounding the casting claimed: "There's been a noticeable shift in the conversation over the past few days, and Jack's name is now coming up more than anyone else's.
"He's gone from being viewed as a strong possibility to someone many people genuinely believe could land the role. What makes him such an exciting prospect is that he has the talent and screen presence to make Bond entirely his own, rather than simply following in Daniel Craig's footsteps.
"There's a feeling that the 007 franchise needs to evolve without abandoning everything that has made it so successful. Jack has that rare combination of intensity, sophistication, and natural charisma, but there's also something slightly unpredictable about him that could work incredibly well for the character."
"He's already established himself as a formidable dramatic actor, yet he hasn't become so closely associated with major Hollywood blockbusters that audiences would struggle to see him as Bond. That's a huge advantage when you're trying to reinvent such an iconic role," the source noted.
"Of course, there are still other very talented actors in contention, and nobody should assume the decision has already been made. But the momentum certainly appears to be moving in Jack's direction, and there's a growing sense that he could be exactly the sort of leading man the producers have been looking for.
"If he does get the call, it would be a career-defining moment and potentially the beginning of a very different chapter for the franchise. The excitement surrounding him is understandable because he offers something familiar enough to satisfy traditional Bond fans while bringing a freshness that could attract an entirely new generation of moviegoers."
Rivals Callum Turner and Josh O'Connor in Contention
Lowden's position has strengthened as speculation intensifies over the direction Amazon MGM Studios intends to take the long-running spy franchise.
Turner remains his closest rival, with odds of 2/1, while O'Connor is considered a more distant contender at 8/1.
Nicola McGeady of bookmakers Ladbrokes said: "The Bond race looks to be reaching crunch time and punters are firmly backing Jack Lowden to get the call."
She added: "He's already odds-on, and the latest speculation has only fueled support for him, with Callum Turner looking like his biggest threat."
Surprise Contenders Jack Barton and Joe Alwyn
However, the identity of the fourth actor reportedly involved in the auditions has prompted considerable intrigue.
Jack Barton, 31, whose credits include the Netflix drama Heartstopper, has also emerged as a possible contender in the 007 race, with insiders telling us studio executives are interested in casting a relatively unfamiliar face.
Another movie industry source said producers may favor an actor whose public image has not already been defined by blockbuster franchises.
Harris Dickinson, 30, and Nicholas Hoult, 36, are not believed to be the unidentified fourth candidate amid rumors they were in the running for the Bond role.
Other actors previously linked with becoming the new superspy include Jacob Elordi, 29, Idris Elba, 54, Theo James, 41, and James Norton, 41.
Meanwhile, fans have developed another theory involving Joe Alwyn, 35, the former boyfriend of Taylor Swift, 36.
Alwyn's supporters believe his previous professional relationship with casting director Nina Gold could make him a plausible candidate.
Gold previously worked with Alwyn on projects including The Brutalist and Hamnet, prompting widespread speculation about whether he might have secured a secret audition.
One Reddit user wrote: "Never thought about him as a contender before, but it makes sense."
Studio Seeks Fresh Reinvention After Daniel Craig Tenure
The Bond role has remained vacant since Craig's final appearance in No Time to Die in 2021, ending his tenure as the British secret agent.
Amazon MGM Studios subsequently assumed creative control of the franchise, fueling expectations that its next incarnation could depart from established casting conventions.
Sources said executives are considering a less conventional leading man rather than an established Hollywood blockbuster star.
A Hollywood insider claimed: "Jack Lowden has gone from being one of several serious contenders for the next 007 to the man everyone is suddenly talking about. There's a real sense that the momentum is behind him now. He's got the acting ability, the intensity and the understated charm that could make him a fantastic Bond. It would be a bold choice, but potentially a very clever one.
"The feeling is that Jack has made a very strong impression. He's not the most obvious Hollywood choice for the role, but that's precisely what makes him interesting. There's something quite compelling about the idea of taking Bond back to his roots with an actor who can deliver the danger and sophistication without looking like a conventional action star.
"Callum Turner has been considered a serious threat for a long time, but Jack is the one attracting all the attention right now. There's a growing belief that he's edging ahead at exactly the right moment. Nobody is celebrating just yet, but it's becoming increasingly difficult to imagine him not being among the final choices."
The source noted, "There's a feeling that the next Bond needs to be a genuine reinvention rather than another version of what audiences have already seen. The studio has an opportunity to introduce someone who feels fresh and unpredictable. Jack fits that description because he's respected as an actor but isn't weighed down by a huge Hollywood persona.
"This is arguably one of the biggest casting decisions in modern cinema, and everyone involved knows the stakes. Whoever gets the part will be expected to carry the franchise for years. Jack has the sort of dramatic range that could give Bond a different emotional dimension while still delivering everything audiences expect.
"There's been plenty of speculation about Jack Barton and Joe Alwyn taking the role, but nothing definitive. The studio may be deliberately keeping its options open because it wants the final decision to come as a genuine surprise."