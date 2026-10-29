EXCLUSIVE: Jack Lowden Emerges as Clear Favorite to Become the Next James Bond

But with producers reportedly approaching a decision on who will replace Daniel Craig, 58, sources tell us Lowden has become the bookmakers' frontrunner, attracting odds of 8/11.

An insider familiar with the speculation surrounding the casting claimed: "There's been a noticeable shift in the conversation over the past few days, and Jack's name is now coming up more than anyone else's.

"He's gone from being viewed as a strong possibility to someone many people genuinely believe could land the role. What makes him such an exciting prospect is that he has the talent and screen presence to make Bond entirely his own, rather than simply following in Daniel Craig's footsteps.

"There's a feeling that the 007 franchise needs to evolve without abandoning everything that has made it so successful. Jack has that rare combination of intensity, sophistication, and natural charisma, but there's also something slightly unpredictable about him that could work incredibly well for the character."

"He's already established himself as a formidable dramatic actor, yet he hasn't become so closely associated with major Hollywood blockbusters that audiences would struggle to see him as Bond. That's a huge advantage when you're trying to reinvent such an iconic role," the source noted.

"Of course, there are still other very talented actors in contention, and nobody should assume the decision has already been made. But the momentum certainly appears to be moving in Jack's direction, and there's a growing sense that he could be exactly the sort of leading man the producers have been looking for.

"If he does get the call, it would be a career-defining moment and potentially the beginning of a very different chapter for the franchise. The excitement surrounding him is understandable because he offers something familiar enough to satisfy traditional Bond fans while bringing a freshness that could attract an entirely new generation of moviegoers."