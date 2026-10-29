Donald Trump Moves Close Aide Natalie Harp Into Ultra-Private White House Hideaway Amid Concerns Over Their 'Unhealthy' Bond

According to a new profile in The New York Times, Harp has been given her own dedicated space in Trump's private dining room suite, located just steps from the Oval Office, and the room where the 80-year-old retreats to relax, watch television, and make phone calls.

The newspaper reported the dining room has now been taken over by "stacks of printed-out news articles and documents that eat up most of the space", presumably provided by Harp, who has earned the nickname "The Human Printer" as she is often seen with a portable computer printer so that she can swiftly provide the president with news articles and social media posts.

Harp now reportedly "works out of that room when she is not seated behind the president at his desk."