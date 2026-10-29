Donald Trump Moves Close Aide Natalie Harp Into Ultra-Private White House Hideaway Amid Concerns Over Their 'Unhealthy' Bond
Oct. 29 2026, Published 1:46 p.m. ET
Donald Trump's aide Natalie Harp is closer than ever to the president, RadarOnline.com can report, now that she has seemingly moved her work next to the Oval Office.
A new report claimed that Trump's 35-year-old assistant has been given unprecedented access to one of the president's most personal spaces.
Natalie Harp Is Moving on Up
According to a new profile in The New York Times, Harp has been given her own dedicated space in Trump's private dining room suite, located just steps from the Oval Office, and the room where the 80-year-old retreats to relax, watch television, and make phone calls.
The newspaper reported the dining room has now been taken over by "stacks of printed-out news articles and documents that eat up most of the space", presumably provided by Harp, who has earned the nickname "The Human Printer" as she is often seen with a portable computer printer so that she can swiftly provide the president with news articles and social media posts.
Harp now reportedly "works out of that room when she is not seated behind the president at his desk."
Natalie Harp Has Become One of Donald Trump's Closest Confidants
As Radar has reported, there have been growing questions about Trump and Harp's allegedly "unhealthy bond", including rumors that the aide is secretly in charge of the president's rants on his Truth Social platform.
There have been multiple reports that while the words and images posted are attributed to Trump, the president actually hands most of his social sharing over to Harp, who then crafts, writes, and uploads messages on his behalf.
However, it is unclear whether she writes any posts entirely on her own or only posts with Trump's explicit approval.
Questions about Harp's role in writing Trump's Truth Social posts were ignited after a resurfaced video of his young blonde aide revealed just how close she is to the president's private social media accounts.
A clip from the 2024 Apple TV documentary The Art of the Surge went viral, showing Harp typing out Trump's Truth Social posts as he watched then-Vice President Kamala Harris' 2024 convention speech.
Natalie Harp's 'Model' Behavior
But Trump has been quick to defend the devoted employee, and has not been shy about publicly showering her with praise and affection.
At a recent campaign rally in Grand Island, Nebraska, Trump invited Harp onstage and compared her to a model from The Price Is Right.
Trump then called her "this perfect person" and joked about turning the interaction into a television show.
Not Every Trump Loves Natalie Harp
Harp's closeness to Trump has reportedly sparked a family feud with his daughter, Ivanka, who, according to sources, "hates her."
"Natalie has taken over Ivanka's old position. She's constantly beside Donald, whispering in his ear and getting his attention," one source spilled. "Ivanka used to be the most important blonde in Daddy's professional life. Not anymore!"
But it's not just their friendship that has apparently annoyed his daughter. An insider told Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice Substack: "Ivanka thinks Natalie is trying to look exactly like her.
"The blonde hair, the clothes, the glamorous appearance. First she took Ivanka’s place beside her dad. Now Ivanka thinks she’s stealing her look, too!"