Ivanka Trump Reportedly 'Hates' Natalie Harp and Believes She's Trying to 'Look Exactly Like Her' as She Gets All Her Father's 'Attention'
Oct. 19 2026, Published 8:48 a.m. ET
Ivanka Trump "hates" Donald Trump’s trusted assistant Natalie Harp and believes she's trying to steal her look, according to new claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the president's daughter, 44, resents the access she has to her father, and feels pushed out by the glamorous blonde, say insiders.
Ivanka 'No Longer The Most Important Blonde' To Trump
A source said: "Ivanka hates her.
"Natalie has taken over Ivanka's old position. She's constantly beside Donald, whispering in his ear and getting his attention.
"Ivanka used to be the most important blonde in Daddy's professional life. Not anymore!"
The president regularly heaps praise on his trusted aide, who has been working with him since 2022.
Known as the "human printer" because she carries a portable printer so she can hand Trump articles and other material on paper, Harp reportedly passes along messages from allies, sets up meetings, and taps out Truth Social posts for the president.
'Stealing Her Look'
According to insiders, Harp’s closeness with Trump has annoyed Ivanka — but it's not just their friendship which has annoyed his daughter.
An insider told Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice Substack: "Ivanka thinks Natalie is trying to look exactly like her.
"The blonde hair, the clothes, the glamorous appearance. First she took Ivanka’s place beside her dad. Now Ivanka thinks she’s stealing her look, too!"
Ivanka may be annoyed by Harp, but that’s certainly not the case for First Lady, Melania.
The insider added: "Melania, however, has no such concerns.
"Melania doesn’t see Natalie as competition. She's Donald's wife. She doesn’t need to fight an assistant for his attention.
"Ivanka feels differently. She doesn't like another woman becoming so important to her father."
'You Are All That Matters To Me'
Harp’s fondness for Trump was exposed when contents of two letters she wrote to the prescient were revealed in bombshell book Regime Change, a book by New York Times journalists Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan.
Harp left adoring letters in Trump’s personal spaces, including one that read: "You are all that matters to me."
She wrote: “I want things to always be right between us. I also know I’ve been distracted all week (forgetting to eat throughout the days, and even forgetting to sleep, and only catching a couple hours at a time)," one letter reads.
The letter concludes: “With all my heart, Natalie.”
One person familiar with the situation claimed that Harp and Trump have a "father-daughter" relationship.
The president recently compared Harp to a Price Is Right model, telling the crowd at a rally in Grand Island, Nebraska, on October 5 "She reminds me of The Price Is Right."
The 80-year-old then called her "this perfect person" and joked about turning the interaction into a television show.
Harp previously worked as an anchor for One America News Network and began working with Trump as an aide between his two presidential terms.
Since Trump returned to the White House after winning the 2024 election, Harp has reportedly remained a constant presence in the Oval Office.
The White House has defended Harp, describing her as a "beloved White House Official" who is "trusted and admired."