Ivanka Trump Reportedly 'Hates' Natalie Harp and Believes She's Trying to 'Look Exactly Like Her' as She Gets All Her Father's 'Attention'

According to insiders, Harp’s closeness with Trump has annoyed Ivanka — but it's not just their friendship which has annoyed his daughter.

An insider told Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice Substack: "Ivanka thinks Natalie is trying to look exactly like her.

"The blonde hair, the clothes, the glamorous appearance. First she took Ivanka’s place beside her dad. Now Ivanka thinks she’s stealing her look, too!"

Ivanka may be annoyed by Harp, but that’s certainly not the case for First Lady, Melania.

The insider added: "Melania, however, has no such concerns.

"Melania doesn’t see Natalie as competition. She's Donald's wife. She doesn’t need to fight an assistant for his attention.

"Ivanka feels differently. She doesn't like another woman becoming so important to her father."