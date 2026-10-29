EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Accused of Deploying 'Pathetic Dead Cat' Tactic After Claiming Protesters Are Being Paid to Disrupt His Rallies

Trump was interrupted by a heckler before telling supporters demonstrators were receiving $250 to challenge him, prompting chants of "USA" from the crowd.

The remarks have drawn attention to a familiar political maneuver known as the "dead cat" strategy – introducing a provocative claim to dominate headlines and shift public discussion away from uncomfortable subjects.

Trump said at the Kentucky rally about his heckler: "Take him back home to mom. They're paid, protesters. They get paid to do that. They pay them $250."

The president offered no supporting evidence for the allegation, instead continuing to ridicule the demonstrator.

Trump added: "They get paid, we have them all over the place, they stand up, they say something, they get $250. It's disgraceful."

He then imagined a confrontation between a protester and his mother, suggesting a Kentucky parent would be furious to discover her child had disrupted a presidential rally.

Trump said: "How about that? $250. And your life is ruined, right? How stupid, how stupid are they?"