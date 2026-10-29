EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Accused of Deploying 'Pathetic Dead Cat' Tactic After Claiming Protesters Are Being Paid to Disrupt His Rallies
Oct. 29 2026, Updated 1:28 p.m. ET
Donald Trump is being accused of deploying a "pathetic dead cat" political tactic after claiming protesters are being paid to disrupt his rallies, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
The 80-year-old president made the unsubstantiated allegation during a campaign appearance in Highland Heights, northern Kentucky, on Saturday, as Republicans intensified their efforts ahead of November's mid-term elections.
Trump Accused of Using Dead Cat Political Strategy
Trump was interrupted by a heckler before telling supporters demonstrators were receiving $250 to challenge him, prompting chants of "USA" from the crowd.
The remarks have drawn attention to a familiar political maneuver known as the "dead cat" strategy – introducing a provocative claim to dominate headlines and shift public discussion away from uncomfortable subjects.
Trump said at the Kentucky rally about his heckler: "Take him back home to mom. They're paid, protesters. They get paid to do that. They pay them $250."
The president offered no supporting evidence for the allegation, instead continuing to ridicule the demonstrator.
Trump added: "They get paid, we have them all over the place, they stand up, they say something, they get $250. It's disgraceful."
He then imagined a confrontation between a protester and his mother, suggesting a Kentucky parent would be furious to discover her child had disrupted a presidential rally.
Trump said: "How about that? $250. And your life is ruined, right? How stupid, how stupid are they?"
Political Source Calls Heckler Claims a Pathetic Trick
A political source told us: "This claim hecklers are being paid to target Trump has all the hallmarks of a classic, and rather pathetic, dead cat strategy.
"Trump throws out an outrageous claim – like someone throwing a dead cat on a table in the middle of a discussion – and everyone starts arguing about it, and suddenly the conversation is about paid protesters rather than the issues that might actually hurt him politically. It's a pathetic trick, but it can be remarkably effective.
"Trump knows exactly how to get people talking. He doesn't need to prove protesters are being paid for the allegation to become the story. Once everyone starts debating whether it's true, he's already succeeded in shifting the conversation onto his own terms.
"The timing is key because it comes as Republicans are heading into a difficult midterm fight. Every minute Trump's support base spends discussing hecklers and supposed payments is a minute not spent examining the party's record. Whether it's deliberate or instinctive, Trump has an extraordinary ability to redirect attention."
Midterm Campaign Trail And Key Battleground Races
The controversy comes as Trump pursues an intensive campaign schedule intended to protect the Republicans' narrow House majority and strengthen the party's position in competitive Senate and gubernatorial contests.
His Kentucky appearance followed recent campaign stops in Youngstown and the Dayton area of Ohio, where Republicans face several closely watched races.
In Kentucky, Republican Andy Barr is contesting a Senate race against Democrat Charles Booker, while Republican Ralph Alvarado faces Democrat Zach Dembo in the state's sixth congressional district.
Ohio is also attracting national attention, with former Democratic senator Sherrod Brown seeking to return to Washington against Republican incumbent Jon Husted.
Meanwhile, Republican Vivek Ramaswamy is competing against Democrat Amy Acton for the governorship, with Mike DeWine unable to seek another term.
Dead Cat Strategy Explained as Political Diversion
The phrase "dead cat" was popularized in British politics by strategist Lynton Crosby and subsequently discussed by former prime minister Boris Johnson.
It describes the deliberate introduction of an outrageous or sensational subject into public debate, redirecting scrutiny toward the resulting controversy rather than an existing political problem.
At a September Rose Garden dinner, Trump promised Republican candidates he would campaign in 35 battleground districts.
He has subsequently undertaken 17 rallies, with five additional appearances scheduled, including an event in Iowa intended to support Republican congressional and statewide candidates.