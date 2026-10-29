Trump's Blonde Aide Natalie Harp Joins Him in Armored Limousine Months After She Reportedly Jumped Into Trunk to Ride With Prez

Harp, a former One America News Network host, is known inside the White House as Trump’s “human printer” because she carries a printer with her to supply him with news stories.

Trump has reportedly said she “will never leave” him.

Her closeness to the president drew fresh attention after The Daily Beast published two affectionate letters she reportedly wrote to him in 2023.

One said, “You are all that matters to me,” and added, “I don’t want to ever let you down.”

She also reportedly described Trump as her “Guardian and Protector in this Life” and used the same unusual capitalization style often seen in his social media posts.