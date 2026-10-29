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Home > Politics > Natalie Harp

Trump's Blonde Aide Natalie Harp Joins Him in Armored Limousine Months After She Reportedly Jumped Into Trunk to Ride With Prez

Natalie Harp rode with President Donald Trump in the armored presidential limousine known as 'The Beast.'
Source: MEGA

Natalie Harp rode with President Donald Trump in the armored presidential limousine known as 'The Beast.'

Oct. 29 2026, Published 1:17 p.m. ET

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Natalie Harp, President Donald Trump’s 35-year-old executive assistant, rode with him in the armored presidential limousine known as “The Beast” ahead of a midterm campaign rally in Mississippi, rather than traveling in a separate vehicle in the motorcade.

Video posted by Lindell TV’s Cara Castronouva showed Harp following Trump to the limousine and entering through the driver’s-side rear door while carrying a large black bag, RadarOnline can report.

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Ride to Joint Base Andrews

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Harp entered the presidential limousine with Trump and rode with him to Joint Base Andrews.
Source: MEGA

Harp entered the presidential limousine with Trump and rode with him to Joint Base Andrews.

Upon arrival at Joint Base Andrews, she exited the vehicle and walked toward Air Force One as Trump spoke with reporters about his trip to campaign for Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith.

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The 'Human Printer' Role

She is known for supplying Trump with news and internet research at the White House.
Source: MEGA

She is known for supplying Trump with news and internet research at the White House.

Harp, a former One America News Network host, is known inside the White House as Trump’s “human printer” because she carries a printer with her to supply him with news stories.

Trump has reportedly said she “will never leave” him.

Her closeness to the president drew fresh attention after The Daily Beast published two affectionate letters she reportedly wrote to him in 2023.

One said, “You are all that matters to me,” and added, “I don’t want to ever let you down.”

She also reportedly described Trump as her “Guardian and Protector in this Life” and used the same unusual capitalization style often seen in his social media posts.

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She Is 'Perfect'

Trump has publicly called her 'perfect,' and compared her to a 'Price Is Right' model.
Source: MEGA

Trump has publicly called her 'perfect,' and compared her to a 'Price Is Right' model.

As Radar previously reported, at a Nebraska rally earlier in October, Trump called Harp “perfect” and compared her to a model on The Price Is Right.

He then suggested they could host a television show together, telling the crowd, “We should go on television with this show, right?”

Last year, he reportedly gave Harp and two other young female aides $45,000 each, described as holiday gifts.

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Katie Zacharia only lasted a few days as White House Press Secretary.
Source: MEGA

Katie Zacharia only lasted a few days as White House Press Secretary.

Katie Zacharia’s short-lived appointment as White House press secretary only lasted five days. According to sources, the decision to hire her was "furthered along with the strong input" of the president's personal assistant.

Zacharia found out she was ousted while speaking with The Wall Street Journal during an interview in her new office.

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