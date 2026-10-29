Kim Kardashian 'Had Gun Pointed at Her Head' by Police Officer During Terrifying Raid in Africa
Oct. 29 2026, Published 1:10 p.m. ET
As Kim Kardashian's marriage to an increasingly unhinged Kanye West grew more fraught, the reality TV queen ended up with a gun pointed at her head during a trip to Africa with the rapper, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While Kardashian, 46, has never spoken publicly about the harrowing ordeal, a new biography of the SKIMS mogul, Citizen Kim: The Woman Who Created the Future, has exposed it.
'Policemen Had a Gun to Kim's Head'
Author Jonathan Van Meter explained how Kardashian accompanied West, 49, to a remote location in Uganda where he was working on a new album, Yandhi. Former Keeping Up With the Kardashians Executive Producer Farnaz Farjam recalled it.
"He basically got the local police to believe that there were people trying to drug him, and so they came, and they had guns out. He had them raid everybody’s rooms," Farjam said about the Stronger artist.
"At one point, one of the policemen had a gun to Kim’s head."
Kim Kardashian Fled on a Private Jet After the 'Africa Incident'
The producer described the explosive showdown as "intense," saying the situation became so volatile that Kardashian fled the location with her entourage aboard a private jet.
By then, West's volatile mental condition was well documented, after he was hospitalized in November 2016 on a 5150 psychiatric hold after reportedly having a psychotic meltdown.
For Farjam, she "first realized how bad things were for the couple” when the reality star's then-husband became "paranoid and agitated" while the couple was in Uganda.
The frightening ordeal became known behind the scenes as the "Africa incident," but the Executive Producer ultimately forgave West for allegedly putting Kardashian in such a dangerous situation, attributing his alarming behavior to his struggles with bipolar disorder.
Van Meter wrote that Kardashian's close friend and longtime producer chose to look past the terrifying episode "because he lives with bipolar disorder and he was in a manic place."
Kim Kardashian Calls Kanye West's Bipolar Disorder 'Incredibly Complicated'
West later ended up abandoning the Yahndi album, which was due to drop in late 2018 and remains unreleased, even though several of the studio sessions later leaked online.
The Gold Digger rapper went on to have a series of public meltdowns related to his mental health, including two in July 2020, where Kardashian was ultimately forced to address his deteriorating condition.
"As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder," Kardashian declared in an emotional statement after her then-husband unleashed a barrage of explosive public accusations, including claims she had tried to fly a doctor to Wyoming to have him hospitalized. West also sent shockwaves through their already troubled marriage by publicly announcing he had been trying to divorce the reality TV mogul.
She continued, "Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand."
Kim Kardsahian Defends Kanye West's Bipolar Battle
"I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I'm very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health," the All's Fair divulged.
"Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times [sic] do not align with his intentions," Kardashian, who shares four kids, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, with West. explained.
She told fans, "Living with bipolar disorder does not diminish or invalidate his dreams and his creative ideas, no matter how big or unobtainable they may feel to some. That is part of his genius, and as we have all witnessed, many of his big dreams have come true."
The emotional roller coaster became too much for the duo to handle, and Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021 after seven years of marriage.