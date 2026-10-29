Kim Kardashian 'Had Gun Pointed at Her Head' by Police Officer During Terrifying Raid in Africa

The producer described the explosive showdown as "intense," saying the situation became so volatile that Kardashian fled the location with her entourage aboard a private jet.

By then, West's volatile mental condition was well documented, after he was hospitalized in November 2016 on a 5150 psychiatric hold after reportedly having a psychotic meltdown.

For Farjam, she "first realized how bad things were for the couple” when the reality star's then-husband became "paranoid and agitated" while the couple was in Uganda.

The frightening ordeal became known behind the scenes as the "Africa incident," but the Executive Producer ultimately forgave West for allegedly putting Kardashian in such a dangerous situation, attributing his alarming behavior to his struggles with bipolar disorder.

Van Meter wrote that Kardashian's close friend and longtime producer chose to look past the terrifying episode "because he lives with bipolar disorder and he was in a manic place."