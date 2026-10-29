New Hampshire Man Confesses to Beating His Father to Death With Baseball Bat as a Teen — Nearly 25 Years After Committing Gruesome Crime

But this month, Douglas accepted a plea deal for manslaughter, which included confessing to the crime.

"[Douglas Herlihy] said that he then grabbed a baseball bat the family kept behind the front door and struck his father with it, causing his death," Christopher Knowles, chief of the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Cold Case Unit, told the court.

Due to the plea deal, Douglas will serve 12 to 24 years in prison rather than a potential life sentence. He’ll also serve an additional three to seven years for falsification of evidence.

He will be sentenced in early 2027.