United Passenger Arrested for Allegedly Sending 'Hijack' Text Claims He Was Just 'Bantering with Coworkers'
Oct. 29 2026, Published 12:45 p.m. ET
A New Jersey man was arrested after allegedly texting a fellow passenger that he planned to hijack a United Airlines flight and crash it, forcing the plane to return to Las Vegas shortly after takeoff, RadarOnline can report.
Dante Raymond Milne, an underwater welder from Woodridge, was seated in 10C on United Flight 1681 when he allegedly sent a message to a passenger in seat 37D.
'I'm Gonna Hijack This B----'
The text read, "I'm gonna hijack this b---- and crash ur row only."
A flight attendant discovered the exchange, and the Boeing 737, bound for Newark Liberty International Airport with 150 passengers and six crew members, turned back to Harry Reid International Airport.
Dante Raymond Milne's Reasoning
Milne told police he had been drinking beer and shots at an airport bar before boarding. He said he planned to sleep during the flight and woke up to find the plane was returning to Las Vegas.
The 25-year-old described the messages as "banter between coworkers" and called the wording poor.
He denied any intent to hijack the aircraft, crash it, or harm anyone and reportedly expressed remorse.
FAA Investigating Incident
Authorities charged Milne with a felony for making a threat or providing false information regarding an act of terrorism. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center and later posted $20,000 bail.
On Tuesday, October 27, his attorney told a judge that Milne planned to plead not guilty. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 5.
The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the plane returned safely to Las Vegas around 11:05 p.m. local time on October 24.
No injuries were reported. The flight was delayed overnight and departed again Sunday morning, October 25.
The FAA said it would investigate the incident.
Legal Path Ahead
Milne remains free on bail as the case proceeds.
The charge carries serious potential consequences, and prosecutors will have to prove the messages constituted a genuine threat rather than the poorly worded banter he claims.