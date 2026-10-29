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Home > Politics > Donald Trump Jr.

Donald Trump Jr.'s Eyebrow-Raising European Dinner Guest List Leaked — Including Disgraced Fyre Festival Founder and Notorious NY Mobster

Picture of Donald Trump Jr.
Source: MEGA

Trump Jr. had a private 13-person dinner and an after-party in Estonia.

Oct. 29 2026, Published 12:40 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump Jr. arrived in Estonia by private jet on Sept. 6 for a one-day business visit that culminated in a private 13-person dinner and an after-party, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The president's son landed at 5 a.m and the dinner took place that evening at the offices of an online casino software company and was hosted by Craig Hilton, founder of Studioworks.

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Inside Donald Trump Jr.'s Dinner

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Picture of Donald Trump Jr.
Source: MEGA

The dinner bound each of the attendees to a NDA.

The gathering continued afterward at a local cigar lounge and Trump Jr.'s stop was described as a private business engagement.

The dinner remained confidential at the time, with attendees later bound by nondisclosure terms.

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Trump Jr.'s Guest List

Picture of Michael Franzese
Source: MEGA

Michael Franzese, Billy McFarland and Brad Parscale were among the attendees.

Americans present at the dinner included former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale, Fyre Festival founder Billy McFarland, and former New York mobster Michael Franzese.

Franzese, who later worked as a motivational speaker, was involved in the 1980s with Russian criminals in fraud schemes that cost the U.S. government millions of dollars.

The after-party drew an additional mix of guests, including celebrity poker players, an Estonian actress, and the reigning Miss World Estonia, 18-year-old Eliisa-Adele Toode, who is a recent high school graduate.

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Foreign Minister's Participation

Picture of Trump Administration speaking at a NATO summit.
Source: MEGA

Estonia's foreign minister attended the dinner to discuss NATO.

Estonia's foreign minister, Margus Tsahkna, attended the dinner and used the opportunity to discuss regional security and Estonia's interest in a stronger U.S. and NATO military presence to deter potential Russian aggression following the invasion of Ukraine.

Tsahkna told Estonian broadcaster ERR that "the topic of Ukraine was on the table quite a lot."

He added: "It was very interesting to meet someone who — while not an active politician — wields significant influence, and to see his attitude towards us."

Tsahkna said the meeting allowed him to present national security visions to an influential figure within the presidential circle.

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Picture of Donald Trump Jr.
Source: MEGA

Trump Jr. went to Poland for meetings after leaving Estonia.

Hilton told a publication participants were covered by strict confidentiality.

"Everyone involved who has factual knowledge is under a 55-page NDA, which is understandable given the guest list," he said.

The Estonia visit followed a two-day hunting trip by Trump Jr. in Mongolia with Umar Kremlev, a Russian oligarch and head of the International Boxing Association who has close ties to the Kremlin.

After leaving Estonia, Trump Jr. flew to Poland for a roughly 12-hour stop involving closed-door meetings.

A Romanian political consultant who has previously helped host events with Trump's sons in several European countries traveled with the group.

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