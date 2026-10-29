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Home > True Crime > crime

West Virginia 'House of Horrors' Exposed as Couple Accused of Subjecting 3 Orphaned Children to 'Prolonged Physical and Emotional Abuse'

Erica Lynn Sayre and Clifford Gale Sayre
Source: JACKSON COUNTY WV SHERIFF'S OFFICE

The couple each face 6 felony charges for child abuse and neglect.

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Oct. 29 2026, Published 12:32 p.m. ET

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A West Virginia couple has been accused of subjecting three children to physical and emotional abuse in their "house of horrors," RadarOnline.com can report.

Criminal complaints have been filed against Erica Lynn Sayre, 45, and Clifford Gale Sayre, 46, after an intense investigation of their property by the Jackson County Sheriff's Department.

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The Children Describe Accounts of Physical Abuse

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Erica Lynn Sayre mugshot
Source: JACKSON COUNTY WV SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Erica is accused of causing bleeding injuries and striking the children.

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According to a Facebook post, their findings uncovered years of alleged mistreatment, including being struck, strangled, withheld from food and water, denied using the bathroom, dumped cat and dog fe--- on their belongings, and having to run barefoot on a gravel driveway.

The children were allegedly hit with multiple household items, which caused extensive injuries. One described getting hit by an electronic device in the head, causing them to bleed and was unable to get medical care.

They were also allegedly forced to have their hair cut and would have to place dirty socks in their mouths.

Clifford was said to have witnessed Erica's abuse on multiple occasions, allegedly supporting her and failing to step in. During an interview, the children said, "mom hits us, and Gale lets her."

The kids are not Eric and Clifford's biological children. It was alleged they were frequently harassed about their deceased parents.

A child also claimed Gale had physically restrained her hands while Erica used a razor blade to cut her hair, causing an injury.

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CPS Got Involved

Clifford Gale Sayre
Source: JACKSON COUNTY WV SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Clifford was accused of assisting his wife in the abuse.

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Investigators got Child Protective Services involved to remove the children from the premises. They collected photographic evidence, did medical exams, and conducted multiple interviews. They were done in coordination with CPS and a Child Advocacy Center, along with the children.

One of the children became emotional during an interview, saying, "I can't go back to that home." Another detailed years of abuse, expressing that she "just wants a normal life."

Physical evidence was also collected. This included noting scars that were consistent with the allegations of abuse. The evidence, as well as the children's corroborated statements, helped make the decision to pursue felony charges.

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Sheriff's Department Says These Kinds of Investigations Remain Important

Jackson County WV Sheriff's Office
Source: JACKSON COUNTY WV SHERIFF'S OFFICE

The JCSD called the investigation findings 'deeply troubling.'

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The Sheriff's Department noted how serious the allegations of child abuse and neglect are, saying their commitment to efficiently investigating these crimes remains.

"The outlined findings of the investigation are deeply troubling and underscore the importance of reporting suspected child abuse, as the children were all living in a real life 'House of Horrors' with the adults in their lives that should have otherwise been protecting them from such occurrences and conditions, not creating them," they wrote.

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The Husband and Wife Face 6 Felony Charges Each

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Source: UNSPLASH

The couple's court arraignment dates are still unknown.

Erica and Clifford each have six counts against them. Erice faces three counts of child abuse resulting in bodily injury and three counts of child neglect creating risk of injury.

Clifford faces three counts of child neglect resulting in bodily injury and three counts of child neglect creating risk of injury.

Erica has yet to make her first court appearance or enter a plea.

Information about the kids' biological parents remains uncertain.

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