West Virginia 'House of Horrors' Exposed as Couple Accused of Subjecting 3 Orphaned Children to 'Prolonged Physical and Emotional Abuse'

According to a Facebook post, their findings uncovered years of alleged mistreatment, including being struck, strangled, withheld from food and water, denied using the bathroom, dumped cat and dog fe--- on their belongings, and having to run barefoot on a gravel driveway.

The children were allegedly hit with multiple household items, which caused extensive injuries. One described getting hit by an electronic device in the head, causing them to bleed and was unable to get medical care.

They were also allegedly forced to have their hair cut and would have to place dirty socks in their mouths.

Clifford was said to have witnessed Erica's abuse on multiple occasions, allegedly supporting her and failing to step in. During an interview, the children said, "mom hits us, and Gale lets her."

The kids are not Eric and Clifford's biological children. It was alleged they were frequently harassed about their deceased parents.

A child also claimed Gale had physically restrained her hands while Erica used a razor blade to cut her hair, causing an injury.