During a campaign rally in Grand Island, Nebraska, on October 5, Trump lavished Harp with compliments after she joined him onstage to deliver an executive order.

The executive order aims to expand access to tax-exempt diesel fuel, temporarily easing restrictions on the use of red-dyed diesel on public roads. With rising fuel prices putting pressure on American consumers and businesses, the measure was a calculated step toward reducing fuel costs.

Red-dyed diesel is typically reserved for off-road uses, including farming and construction, and is exempt from federal excise taxes. The fuel is dyed red to help authorities distinguish it from diesel subject to taxes for highway use.

However, the potential savings may vary by industry.

Farmers already use tax-exempt red diesel for qualifying off-road activities, while analysts have cautioned that fuel supply constraints, rather than taxes alone, are contributing to higher prices.