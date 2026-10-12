Trump, 80, Calls Loyal Aide Natalie Harp, 35, 'Perfect' — as Concerns Over Their 'Unhealthy' Bond Intensify
Oct. 12 2026, Published 4:20 p.m. ET
The bond between Donald Trump and Natalie Harp is once again drawing scrutiny after the president called her a "perfect person," RadarOnline has learned.
Trump's fondness for Harp, his 35-year-old aide, is well documented, but his public praise has at times struck an unusually affectionate tone.
Executive Order on Diesel
During a campaign rally in Grand Island, Nebraska, on October 5, Trump lavished Harp with compliments after she joined him onstage to deliver an executive order.
The executive order aims to expand access to tax-exempt diesel fuel, temporarily easing restrictions on the use of red-dyed diesel on public roads. With rising fuel prices putting pressure on American consumers and businesses, the measure was a calculated step toward reducing fuel costs.
Red-dyed diesel is typically reserved for off-road uses, including farming and construction, and is exempt from federal excise taxes. The fuel is dyed red to help authorities distinguish it from diesel subject to taxes for highway use.
However, the potential savings may vary by industry.
Farmers already use tax-exempt red diesel for qualifying off-road activities, while analysts have cautioned that fuel supply constraints, rather than taxes alone, are contributing to higher prices.
Natalie Harp a 'Perfect Person,' Trump Gushes
After signing the document, Trump compared Harp to a Price Is Right model, telling the crowd, "She reminds me of The Price Is Right."
The 80-year-old then called her "this perfect person" and joked about turning the interaction into a television show.
Natalie Harp’s Role and Access
Harp's close relationship with Trump and her access to the president have drawn increased media scrutiny.
According to Regime Change, a book by New York Times journalists Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, Harp left adoring letters in Trump’s personal spaces, including one that read, "You are all that matters to me."
Many have been left concerned over the duo's "unhealthy bond."
The book describes Harp as "the most devoted of all" and notes that she has been nicknamed the "human printer" because she provides Trump with hard copies of documents, reflecting his preference for printed materials.
As Radar previously reported, Trump’s primary source of digital content is his tablet, which Harp reportedly uses to play videos of the president during strategy meetings with Republican advisers to help motivate his midterm campaign efforts.
Harp is also believed to have some access to Trump's Truth Social account, where he frequently posts.
Background and White House Defense
Harp previously worked as an anchor for One America News Network and began working with Trump as an aide between his two presidential terms.
Since Trump returned to the White House after winning the 2024 election, Harp has reportedly remained a constant presence in the Oval Office.
The White House has defended Harp, describing her as a "beloved White House Official" who is "trusted and admired."
In August, Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff of Georgia publicly questioned Trump and Harp's relationship.
The White House responded by calling Ossoff "a miserable person who hates this country."