Katie Zacharia Was Fired by Donald Trump Mid-Interview With 'The Wall Street Journal' Just 5 Days Into Press Secretary Gig

RadarOnline.com can reveal that the California mother of four was reportedly dismissed by President Donald Trump just five days into the job.

Katie Zacharia 's brief run as White House press secretary came to an abrupt end when she was pulled away from an interview with The Wall Street Journal.

Katie Zacharia never returned to 'The Wall Street Journal' interview after being pulled to speak to J.D. Vance.

According to The Wall Street Journal , Zacharia was discussing her plans for the role from her new West Wing office when senior Trump adviser Jason Miller interrupted the conversation.

"I did everything in my power to effectuate a briefing in the limited time and information I had," she said. "My goal was to serve President Trump and the American people to the best of my ability."

In a statement to The Wall Street Journal Friday night, she defended her efforts during her short tenure.

Donald Trump told Katie Zacharia he would 'reconsider' the role of press secretary if he was her.

When Zacharia left the room to speak to Vance, Trump headed toward his new helipad and recalled a conversation he had with the press secretary earlier that day.

"I said to Katie, 'You don't have to do this if you don't want to," Trump told reporters, adding that she had been treated "very rough" and "nastily" by the media.

He added. "I said, 'Honestly, if I were you, I'd reconsider.'"

"Look, she has suffered over the last few days. Maybe it's not for her," Trump continued. "I said, 'You want to be happy in life.' I'll do whatever she wants."