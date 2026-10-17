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Home > News > Donald Trump

Katie Zacharia Was Fired by Donald Trump Mid-Interview With 'The Wall Street Journal' Just 5 Days Into Press Secretary Gig

split image of Katie Zacharia and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Katie Zacharia was fired by Donald Trump just five days into her role as White House press secretary after being pulled from a 'The Wall Street Journal' interview.

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Oct. 17 2026, Updated 12:30 p.m. ET

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Katie Zacharia's brief run as White House press secretary came to an abrupt end when she was pulled away from an interview with The Wall Street Journal.

RadarOnline.com can reveal that the California mother of four was reportedly dismissed by President Donald Trump just five days into the job.

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Katie Zacharia Pulled From Interview Before Firing

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image of Katie Zacharia never returned to 'The Wall Street Journal' interview after being pulled to speak to J.D. Vance.
Source: MEGA

Katie Zacharia never returned to 'The Wall Street Journal' interview after being pulled to speak to J.D. Vance.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Zacharia was discussing her plans for the role from her new West Wing office when senior Trump adviser Jason Miller interrupted the conversation.

"J.D. wanted to chat with us real quick," Miller reportedly told Zacharia, referring to Vice President J.D. Vance.

Zacharia never returned to the interview.

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Katie Zacharia Speaks Out After Firing

image of Katie Zacharia spoke out after being fired as press secretary.
Source: MEGA

Katie Zacharia spoke out after being fired as press secretary.

In a statement to The Wall Street Journal Friday night, she defended her efforts during her short tenure.

"I did everything in my power to effectuate a briefing in the limited time and information I had," she said. "My goal was to serve President Trump and the American people to the best of my ability."

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Donald Trump told Katie Zacharia 'I'd Reconsider' the Press Secretary Role

image of Donald Trump told Katie Zacharia he would 'reconsider' the role of press secretary if he was her.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump told Katie Zacharia he would 'reconsider' the role of press secretary if he was her.

When Zacharia left the room to speak to Vance, Trump headed toward his new helipad and recalled a conversation he had with the press secretary earlier that day.

"I said to Katie, 'You don't have to do this if you don't want to," Trump told reporters, adding that she had been treated "very rough" and "nastily" by the media.

He added. "I said, 'Honestly, if I were you, I'd reconsider.'"

"Look, she has suffered over the last few days. Maybe it's not for her," Trump continued. "I said, 'You want to be happy in life.' I'll do whatever she wants."

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image of Katie Zacharia said she had less than 24 hours to prepare for her first White House briefing.
Source: MEGA

Katie Zacharia said she had less than 24 hours to prepare for her first White House briefing.

Zacharia's exit followed a disastrous first appearance behind the White House podium.

During the briefing, she relied heavily on prepared remarks, answered just three questions from friendly media outlets, and wrapped up after about 14 minutes.

Zacharia later told The Wall Street Journal that she had less than 24 hours to prepare for the Tuesday briefing and did not receive background information until that morning.

"The truth is that I have a hard time saying 'no' because I want to be a team player," she explained, saying she was "trying to, in short form, get all of my ducks in a row and step up to the plate."

She also refused to blame the administration for the rushed introduction to the role.

"I'm not going to blame the White House—no," she said.

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