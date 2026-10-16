Katie Zacharia's 'Dumpster Fire' Debut Sparks White House Backlash as Leaked Texts Claim New Press Secretary Was 'Set Up to Fail'

"She should have gone on longer and had substantive answers ready,'’ a senior administration official alleged, according to a publication. “She could barely read.'’

"She looked as if she was handed a piece of paper at the last minute and wasn't prepared properly,'’ another Trump world source reportedly added. "So who in the building wanted her to fail?'’

A third text from a senior administration official allegedly read, "They have no idea who to hire. We’re entering wartime and they're completely unequipped."

It is unclear if this was sent by the same senior staff member as the first message.

A GOP communications expert allegedly responded with trash can and fire emojis—as if to express "dumpster fire."

However, other officials felt sympathetic toward Zacharia.

"Look, Katie has never done that before, and I think it's insane for the press shop to just throw someone to the wolves like that,” a source from the White House allegedly stated. "But it always gets better.'’

“I feel badly for her... her kids and family watching,'’ another insider reportedly added.