Everything to Know About Katie Zacharia's First White House Press Briefing — as She Faces Backlash for Appearing 'Nervous'
Oct. 14 2026, Published 6:58 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump’s new White House press secretary is under fire after her first time at the podium left Washington talking.
Katie Zacharia stepped into the James Brady Press Briefing Room on Tuesday, October 13, for her debut briefing. However, it lasted less than 15 minutes – one of the shortest briefings in the past decade – and sparked immediate reactions to her halting delivery and visible nerves.
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Zacharia was selected by Trump to replace Karoline Leavitt, who stepped down from the role in August of this year.
Her briefing began with prepared remarks praising Trump’s accomplishments. According to the Wall Street Journal and multiple outlets, she read directly from a list, her voice sounded halting at times, and she frequently looked down at her notes.
After three questions, she ended the session abruptly. Zacharia even asked reporters to speak with the president as he prepared to board Marine One.
The White House later called it a “commanding inaugural press briefing,” while administration officials watching from their desks picked up on nervousness in her voice.
Viral Slip Leads to Hilarious Situation
The biggest talking point came up during the Q&A.
A reporter asked how she would balance the high-pressure job with family life in California. Zacharia then tried to highlight Trump as a family-friendly boss.
She stumbled and said, “My president – excuse me, my husband.” This immediately led to some laughter in the room. Katie reacted by saying, “That’s a good one.”
The clip swiftly began trending online. Her actual husband, Tyler Zacharia, is an entertainment executive and film producer.
Zacharia also mentioned her four children and upcoming birthdays during the briefing, sharing personal details about juggling motherhood and the demands of the job.
White House Insiders Defend Rushed Rollout
However, not everyone criticized the performance. Officials told the New York Post the backlash was unfair.
“She seemed nervous, but who wouldn’t be?” one administration official told the publication.
Another said, “People criticizing her are being a--holes considering she had the guts to come out and do something she’s never done before with 24 hours of prep.”
Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany, who served as press secretary in Trump’s first term, noted Zacharia had “very little runway” before meeting the press.
A senior administration official said Zacharia was juggling a family move to Washington, had less than 24 hours to prepare, and received her briefing materials that morning.
A second official said that “she looked absolutely stunning,” noting that it benefits her in the eyes of Trump, who favors staff who look “out of central casting.”
Trump himself watched the briefing and publicly defended her, saying: “I thought she was very good.”
Big News Dropped Amid the Nerves
Despite the short time at the podium, Zacharia delivered a major announcement.
In response to a question about U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle, Zacharia confirmed the administration had asked her to resign following allegations of misconduct.
“We have asked Ambassador Guilfoyle to resign,” she stated. “She has been a wonderful asset to the team, and we wish her well.”
Zacharia, a 42-year-old attorney and conservative media commentator, previously served briefly as a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security.