Inside Kimberly Guilfoyle's Relationship With the Trump Family — Years After Calling Off Her Engagement to Donald Jr.

Guilfoyle and Don Jr. began dating around 2018, according to reports. At one point, they owned a $9.7million home in Florida and often made appearances together at Trump rallies.

They got engaged in 2020, but kept the announcement private until two years later.

"Falling in love with my fiancé more and more every day," Guilfoyle wrote on Instagram on Valentine's Day 2022.

Don Jr. posted a similar sentiment in 2024.

"Thanks for always being there no matter what the haters are throwing our way," he wrote at the time. "I love you."