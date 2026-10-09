Kimberly Guilfoyle Accused of Trashing Ex-Don Jr.'s New Wife Bettina Anderson in Leaked Texts
Oct. 9 2026, Published 6:05 p.m. ET
Kimberly Guilfoyle has been the victim of more leaked damaging text messages, this time regarding her true feelings about ex-fiancé Donald Trump Jr.'s new wife, Bettina Anderson, Radaronline.com can report.
The leak comes just days after a report exposed text messages she sent to a prominent Republican donor begging for help getting out of credit card debt.
Kimberly Guilfoyle Asks for a Handout
Earlier this week, texts between Gulifoyle and Trump donor Eric Deters were published, in which she asked him for help paying a $100,000 bill in the days leading up to her Senate confirmation as U.S. ambassador to Greece.
She reportedly told him that if he sent the money to American Express, it wouldn't "show up anywhere."
"Honey please I need you to get this done for me today," one text reads.
Deters told the publication he didn't help because she's failed to follow through on promises before. In one instance, he claimed he offered her $1million to get him on Tucker Carlson's show, which didn't happen.
Text Messages Tell All
Deters, a former lawyer and congressional candidate in Kentucky, allegedly was desperate for access to the Trump administration. But when Guilfoyle failed to deliver on her end, the relationship went south.
After his exposure, Deters released a 150-page media-ready document full of explosive claims, including ones about Guilfoyle. Among the screenshots, Deters included text messages he confirmed that Guilfoyle sent about Anderson.
In one undated exchange, the sender, allegedly Guilfoyle, complains about Anderson, while appearing to dismiss an unidentified story in the Daily Mail.
"I was having a f---ing great time Saturday and we had a f---ing amazing time when we got home Saturday night that’s a nonsense, the message reads. "That’s his ex-wife's friend. It’s all lies, but she’s a cloud chasing horror that plays the story in the Daily Mail to get attention."
The response, which Deters confirmed was his, was equally foul-mouthed: "What a c--t," he writes.
Kimberly Guilfoyle's Lawyers Dispute the Messages
It's not clear which Daily Mail article the pair are referring to, but the publication ran an article in September 2024, headlined, "Donald Trump Jr. is 'caught kissing' glamorous Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson during brunch date without fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle."
It's also possible, per a report, that "the comment about 'his ex-wife’s friend' might refer to Vanessa Trump, who was married to Don Jr. and had five children with him before they divorced and he got together with Guilfoyle." Vanessa and Anderson were friends until the latter hooked up with the Trump scion
Guilfoyle's lawyer also disputes the authenticity of the messages.
Colleagues Come to Kimberly Guilfoyle's Defense
Meanwhile, a U.S. Embassy official defended Guilfoyle's work in Greece in a statement shared with the publication.
"Guilfoyle’s career in and out of public service is guided by deep and abiding values," he said. "She was fully vetted by the bipartisan Senate Foreign Relations committee and confirmed by the U.S. Senate."
"The Ambassador remains committed to representing the American people with dedication and integrity," the statement concluded.