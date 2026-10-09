Kimberly Guilfoyle Accused of Trashing Ex-Don Jr.'s New Wife Bettina Anderson in Leaked Texts

Earlier this week, texts between Gulifoyle and Trump donor Eric Deters were published, in which she asked him for help paying a $100,000 bill in the days leading up to her Senate confirmation as U.S. ambassador to Greece.

She reportedly told him that if he sent the money to American Express, it wouldn't "show up anywhere."

"Honey please I need you to get this done for me today," one text reads.

Deters told the publication he didn't help because she's failed to follow through on promises before. In one instance, he claimed he offered her $1million to get him on Tucker Carlson's show, which didn't happen.